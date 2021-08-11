Fort Augustus Abbey school was 'haven for paedophiles'
A Catholic boarding school in the Highlands was a "haven for paedophiles", a report from the Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry has said.
It said that sexual abuse by monks at Fort Augustus Abbey, which closed in 1993, was a "desecration of their vows".
The report came after the inquiry heard evidence of physical, emotional and sexual abuse over many years.
It praised the BBC for bringing the issue into the public domain.
It was a BBC Scotland documentary in 2013 that first raised the issues of abuse perpetrated by Benedictine monks in Scotland.
The inquiry report said a number of the former pupils who provided evidence spoke positively about their involvement with the 'Sins of Our Fathers' documentary by Mark Daly.
In June of this year, one former monk at the school - Fr Denis "Chrysostom" Alexander, who is now 85 - admitted two charges of lewd, indecent and libidinous practices against two boys between 1973 and 1976.
Alexander, an Australian national, was first named as a paedophile by BBC Scotland in 2013.
One of his victims was Hugh Kennedy, now aged 58. He was in court and afterwards said his nightmare was "now finally over."
The report also looked at Carlekemp Priory School in North Berwick, which was associated with Fort Augustus.
Lady Smith, chair of the Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry, said: "Children were sexually abused at both schools. A number of monks were serial sexual predators and, because of the movement of monks between Fort Augustus and Carlekemp, they were able to target victims at both schools.
"Children were cruelly beaten by sadistic monks at both schools, and some beatings had sexual overtones. Children were humiliated and punished inappropriately and excessively.
"Some children complained to monks in positions of responsibility about being abused. They received either non-existent or inadequate responses."
Lady Smith said the children knew they would not be believed so refrained from complaining about abuse.
"Complaints made to devout Catholic parents were rejected because they would not accept it was possible that Catholic monks would abuse children," she said.
"The emotional scars caused by the trauma associated with sexual abuse, physical violence, and the denigration of children, were, for some, long-lasting and debilitating, blighting their adult lives."
Hearings in this part of the inquiry took place between 18 June 2019 and 1 October 2019, during which time it heard evidence from 43 witnesses.
Lady Smith added: "The monks were not trained to look after children on a residential basis. They lacked the capacity and ability to do so. The notion that untrained monks could care for school-aged children was seriously flawed."
Lady Smith will take these findings into account when she analyses all the evidence gathered by the inquiry and decides what recommendations to make in her final report.