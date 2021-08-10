First Scottish pupils back at school for new term beyond level zero
- Published
The first school pupils in Scotland are set to to return from their summer break a week after most Covid restrictions were lifted.
Pupils will be back in classrooms in Angus for the first time since the move beyond level zero.
The majority of Scottish schools return on Wednesday and Thursday next week.
But there will be no return to the "normal" school day as many Covid safety protocols will remain in place for at least six weeks.
This includes all teachers and senior pupils being asked to wear face coverings while indoors.
There must also be physical distancing of at least one metre (3ft) between all staff, as well as staff and pupils.
Class "bubbles" will be scrapped but the latest Scottish government guidelines advise staff to continue to avoid assemblies or large groupings of children.
And parents will only be allowed inside school buildings where "agreed by school and strictly necessary", for example where a child needs support with the transition from nursery to P1.
The government says it is taking a "precautionary approach" to the new term as there will be large numbers of unvaccinated children and young people in schools.
In the guidance, it describes schools as a "unique environment" in this respect, and not comparable to other situations in society where large gatherings can take place.
However, the blanket self-isolation of whole classes following a positive Covid test will no longer be "routine".
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said children identified as close contacts will not have to isolate if they test negative, after thousands of pupils had to do so in the summer term.
At one point in June there were more than 24,000 in self-isolation, only slightly lower than a peak of almost 30,000 last autumn.
The return of schools last August saw the beginning of an upward trend of positive Covid cases.
Which schools are going back when?
Angus is the only council area with schools going back on Wednesday 11 August. East Dunbartonshire and Western Isles will follow on Thursday 12 August, while the other start dates are:
Clackmannanshire - Wednesday 18 August
Dumfries and Galloway - Thursday 19 August
Dundee - Tuesday 17 August
East Ayrshire - Thursday 19 August
East Dunbartonshire - Thursday 12 August
East Lothian - Wednesday 18 August
East Renfrewshire - Wednesday 18 August
Edinburgh - Wednesday 18 August
Falkirk - Wednesday 18 August
Fife - Wednesday 18 August
Glasgow - Monday 16 August
Highland - Tuesday 17 August
Inverclyde - Wednesday 18 August
Midlothian - Wednesday 18 August
Moray - Tuesday 17 August
North Ayrshire - Wednesday 18 August
North Lanarkshire - Monday 16 August
Orkney Islands - Tuesday 17 August
Perth and Kinross - Wednesday 18 August
Renfrewshire - Monday 16 August
Scottish Borders - Wednesday 18 August
Shetland Islands - Wednesday 18 August
South Ayrshire - Thursday 19 August
South Lanarkshire - Monday 16 August
Stirling -Wednesday 18 August
West Dunbartonshire - Tuesday 17 August
Western Isles - Thursday 12 August
West Lothian - Tuesday 17 August
In other changes to the guidance, only pupils aged 12 and over will have to wear face coverings on school transport.
This brings the school transport rules in line with wider society, after the government announced that children under the age of 12 would no longer need to wear masks in indoor public places.
The easing of restrictions since the end of the last term means all drama, music, PE and dance can go ahead - with the mitigations of good ventilation and hygiene.
Residential school trips can also take place, though there remain limits on the number of children who can share a room or a tent.
Unvaccinated children
Ahead of the return this term, all school staff and secondary school pupils have been asked to take a lateral flow test one or two days before they return.
They should then take them twice a week.
After six weeks, "once all staff have had the opportunity to be fully vaccinated" the asymptomatic testing programme will be reviewed, the guidance states.
In the future one option under consideration is that asymptomatic testing of school children is only used in areas where the virus is prevalent in the local community.
The cautious approach to the return to school is largely due to levels of vaccination among pupils.
Most children returning to school will not have been vaccinated as the jab is only being offered to 16 and 17-year-olds and anyone 12 or over who is at higher risk of falling ill from Covid.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said she hopes that the UK's vaccine advisory group will recommend the jab for more young people in the future.
Schools in Angus are returning before other council areas having taken the decision to end the previous term earlier than normal.
The school rolls across the area will include 1,064 new Primary 1 pupils.
Councillor Ron Sturrock, vice convener of the council's children and learning committee, said: "Our schools have worked hard to make sure they are fully prepared, and I know they are really looking forward to welcoming pupils back."