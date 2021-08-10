'I'm going into S6 and have never done a proper exam'
Elation, stress, relief and uncertainty are just some of the emotions felt by pupils across Scotland as grades are confirmed for National 5, Higher and Advanced Higher qualifications.
BBC Scotland has spoken to a number of pupils at Portlethan Academy in Aberdeenshire who shared their results and views on the grading process.
'I hope proper exams will return'
S5 pupil Abbie Collett said she was "very happy" with her A, B and two Cs as well as a pass in a foundation apprenticeship, and hopes to study primary education after sixth year.
But prior to the cancellation of exams, she found it "difficult" not knowing how her work would be assessed.
"It was quite difficult not knowing what was happening at the start of the year and what bits of the courses you were and weren't going to learn," she said. "It was challenging doing online learning as well.
"I thought I might have done worse due to everything going on, but I was happy with my grades that I needed and the teachers were a big help this year with pushing you with what you wanted to do."
Abbie said she would welcome a return to the normal exam system.
"You had an expectation of what you were going to be getting this year so it wasn't as nerve wracking," said Abbie.
"I'm just going into S6 so I've never done proper exams.
"I would hope it will be proper exams again because it's easier, it's fairer on all pupils because everyone doing them at the same time all over the country and everybody has a fair opportunity."
Assessment system 'worked well'
Ross Greenlees agreed the initial uncertainty around the exams process made it "difficult to prepare", but thought the eventual assessment of his work was "fair".
He got two As at Nat 5 level, a C and a pass in an apprenticeship in food and drink technology.
"It was pretty good considering the circumstances," he said. "We sort of knew our grades before today but getting the confirmation those were the final grades was a good feeling."
Ross hopes to go to college for a cooking course and pursue a career in catering - but first comes S6.
Whether exams return as normal next year or not, he hopes decisive action will be taken.
"If the exams were going to come back it would be easier if they came back fully," he said.
"But if it's assessments throughout the year and your grade is taken from work you've actually produced, I feel that's worked quite well."
What help is available to pupils?
Skills Development Scotland runs a free results helpline offering careers advice, information and guidance on 0808 100 8000.
It will be open from 08:00 to 20:00 on Tuesday and Wednesday, then 09:00 to 17:00 on Thursday and Friday. Information and advice is also available on the My World of Work website.
The #NoWrongPath campaign is again encouraging people to share their own stories on social media to highlight the different paths available to young people who may be feeling disheartened by their results.
The SQA's candidate advice line will run from 08:00 to 18:00 on Tuesday, and from 08:30 to 17:00 on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. The number is 0345 279 1000.
Support and advice is also available on the SQA website and on BBC Bitesize. Young people can also call Childline on 0800 1111 or get advice about exam results on its website.
'Being assessed through the year took the pressure off'
Jorja Kemp also knew what her results would be before Tuesday morning - and that she had already been accepted to university.
The S6 leaver had passed a foundation apprenticeship, an NPA - or Nat 5 - in laboratory science and had been assessed on her Advanced Higher in music - therefore was relatively comfortable as she awaited results for her crash Higher in chemistry.
"I knew I'd got it because I've been doing music my whole life," she said. "Chemistry was a bit of an unknown but I got what I needed.
"I think it was better for me, choosing things that were assessed throughout the year, so they took a lot of that pressure and stress off me that I know a lot of my friends had - especially with all the things that were going on with Covid."
Jorja believes the overall grading process was dealt with "pretty well", though added the final assessments "felt like exams".
"There was definitely ups and downs the whole way through - but I think the teachers and the school did everything they could, you knew they were there to support you.
"It was definitely difficult with technology at times but dealt with as well as could have been. Thankfully it's all over now."