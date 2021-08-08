More thunderstorms expected in Scotland after floods
A yellow warning for more thunderstorms remains in place for most of Scotland as torrential rain closed railway lines and flooded streets on Saturday.
Network Rail said there was 5ft (1.5m) of floodwater in the twin tunnels at Dalmuir, north west of Glasgow.
The line between Argyle Street and Bridgeton in Glasgow was also closed due to track circuit failures from suspected flooding.
On Glasgow's Great Western Road, cars had to be driven through flood water.
And a couple was forced to abandon a car underneath Drumchapel railway bridge after it became submerged.
Network Rail said the line between Dalmuir and Hyndland had since reopened after pumps were used to get rid of the floodwater.
The yellow Met Office warning covers most of Scotland until midnight. However, there is a further warning in place for some parts of the country from 12:00 to 21:00 on Monday.