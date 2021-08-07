Covid in Scotland: Physical distancing to remain in healthcare settings
- Published
Physical distancing will remain in healthcare settings, despite Scotland's move beyond level zero on Monday.
Scotland's health secretary has confirmed that hospitals, doctors' surgeries and dentists will keep the 2m rule after the majority of coronavirus restrictions are eased.
Humza Yousaf said the situation would be reviewed at an unspecified time in the future.
But he added: "The safety of patients and healthcare staff is paramount."
Almost all of Scotland's remaining Covid-19 restrictions will end from 9 August.
Social distancing will be dropped in most settings, meaning more capacity in pubs and restaurants and larger crowds at sporting events and concerts.
Close contacts of those who test positive for Covid will no longer have to self-isolate - as long as they are fully vaccinated and test negative.
One thing that will stay is the wearing of face coverings in some public spaces, including secondary schools, where staff will need to maintain 1m physical distancing for the first six weeks of term and twice-weekly testing will be required.
However, children under 12 will no longer have to wear masks. Previously, those over five were required to wear them in shops and other indoor settings.
Mr Yousaf said on Saturday: "As we move beyond level 0, we must remember that the virus has not gone away and safeguards like distancing may be needed in some settings as we learn to live with Covid-19.
"Physical distancing in our health system will remain for now as we move safely out of lockdown."
The decision to retain 2m physical distancing came from advice given by the Scottish government's Covid-19 Advisory Group in July 2020 and was based on advice from Sage and other wider international evidence about transmission risks.
'NHS recovery plan'
Mr Yousaf said that as the health service remobilised, the situation would be reviewed.
And he said a plan for the safe recovery of the NHS in Scotland would be published in the coming weeks.
Deputy chief nursing officer Anne Armstrong added: "Hospitals and other healthcare settings have developed new ways of working to meet the challenges of the pandemic, but there is still a risk of hospitalised cases and winter threats.
"Physical distancing will help protect staff and patients as part of the ongoing management of confirmed or suspected Covid cases."