Covid in Scotland: Drop-in vaccine clinics open for 16-17-year-olds
Drop-in vaccine clinics will begin this weekend for 16 and 17-year-olds.
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said some clinics would start immediately, with all Pfizer drop-in centres in mainland Scotland following on Tuesday.
The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) made the recommendation to add this age group on Wednesday.
The Scottish government has said all 16-17-year-olds will be offered a first dose by late September.
Health boards have been advised that the cohort can be vaccinated in drop-ins from Saturday, provided staff training and information resources are in place.
Availability will be advertised locally before the full national rollout on Tuesday.
Anyone in this age group who lives in mainland Scotland can also book an appointment via the online portal at NHS Inform.
Eligible young people in Shetland, Orkney and Western Isles will be contacted by their health board and invited to attend clinics.
Census data suggests there are about 109,000 16 and 17-year-olds living in Scotland.
Mr Yousaf said: "In line with the latest advice from the JCVI, those who are 16 and 17 will be offered a first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
"We know that drop-in clinics make it easier for young people to fit getting vaccinated into their busy lives. I am therefore pleased to announce that some clinics will be able to start to offer 16-17-year olds the Pfizer vaccine this weekend. Arrangements differ across the country, and you should check your local health board's social media channels to see what is available in your local area."
He added: "I would urge all eligible young people to take up the offer of vaccination. You can find out where your nearest drop-in clinics are by visiting NHS Inform which will direct you to the latest information from your local health board - or through your local board's social media channels.
"Our route out of this pandemic is getting as many people vaccinated as quickly as possible, that is why I am urging young people to take up the offer of the vaccine by dropping into a clinic or by booking an appointment."
After the UK's vaccine advisory body confirmed the extension of the vaccine rollout, Nicola Sturgeon said their advice was "good news" and the step forward she had been hoping for.
The first minister said she hoped the experts would also recommend the vaccine for more young people in the future.
'Good protection'
Up until now, children over 12 have only been able to get a jab if they have certain health conditions, live with others who are at a high risk or are nearing their 18th birthday.
Other countries have already been routinely vaccinating children over 12.
The US has been doing so from May, as well as some European countries such as France and Italy, after the EU gave them the go-ahead. Other countries that are vaccinating children include Brazil, Japan, Israel and Hong Kong.
Pfizer-BioNTech is the only vaccine approved for those under-18 in the UK.
Advice is still to be announced by the JCVI on the interval between first and second doses for the 16-17 age group.
It said it expected one dose of the vaccine to give good protection against severe illness and hospitalisation.