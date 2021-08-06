Heavy rain and flooding causes disruption across Scotland
- Published
Parts of Scotland have been hit by heavy rain, flooding and thunderstorms amid a yellow weather warning.
The Met Office yellow thunderstorm warning for the bottom half of mainland Scotland is in place until 23:59.
As a result of the heavy rain forecast, environment agency Sepa has issued a total of 16 flood alerts across the country.
The rain has affected a number of roads across central Scotland.
In Greenock, a section of the A8 dual carriageway was entirely flooded, while heavy traffic was also reported on the M8 through Glasgow and on the approaches to the Queensferry Crossing.
A number of streets in Glasgow, including in the Pollokshields area, were left submerged by the thundery downpours.
ScotRail has put speed restrictions on a number of its routes as a result of the heavy rain.
Services between Aberdeen and Inverness, Dunkeld and Blair Atholl and Glasgow and Croy are affected.
The yellow warning is also in place for most of Saturday.