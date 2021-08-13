BBC News

Your pictures of Scotland: 6 - 13 August

Published

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 6 and 13 August.

image sourceSeonaidh MacInnes
image captionThe Milky Way seen through a croft gate on the Isle of Benbecula and photographed Seonaidh MacInnes, 16, and sent in by his dad Neil.
image sourceAlan Urquhart
image captionAlan Urquhart sent in this image. He said: "My daughter Isabella enjoying the waves at Machir Bay in Islay."
image sourceGlyn Booton
image captionGlyn Booton's view from his living room in Roberton. Glyn said: "Fantastic colours and lasted for a good 10 minutes."
image sourceGeorge Current
image caption"Looking up at Edinburgh through a mobile phone," said George Current of his image.
image sourceTracy Smith
image captionTracy Smith, from Newton Mearns, said her picture at Inveraray contrasts the older style of boat in the foreground and a more modern luxury boat in the background.
image sourceAndrew Patrick
image captionAndrew Patrick said of his photograph: "I took this sunset over Loch Fyne from Ardrishaig, with a peach-toned moon, having just moved to the area."
image sourceDAVID HAY
image caption"A splash of colour on the way to Moulin, north of Pitlochry," said David Hay of his image.
image sourceGus Bowman
image captionSunrise from Craighouse on the Isle of Jura by Gus Bowman, from Burntisland.
image sourceMonique Alexander
image captionMonique Alexander took this picture of a happy looking frog at Muir of Dinnet nature reserve.
image sourceAdam Bienkowski
image captionAdam Bienkowski took this image of a funnel cloud from his dining room window in Glasgow. He said it got quite large but did not appear to connect with the ground.
image sourceKevin Monk
image captionKevin Monk said of his photo: "St Kilda, edge of the world. Third attempt trying to reach it. Well worth the wait."
image sourceDavid Currie
image captionAn atmospheric sky taken by David Currie from Millennium View, Kelso.
image sourceJennifer Lemon
image captionJennifer Lemon took her image in Glasgow during the weekend's thunderstorms.
image sourceIan Burns
image captionIan Burns' picture of a salmon leaping at the Falls of Shin in the Highlands.
image sourceAmanda McIntosh
image captionAmanda McIntosh captured this shot of lightning at Gairloch harbour.
image sourceEuan and Helen Gibson
image captionNoctilucent clouds over St Abb's Head in an image sent in by Euan and Helen Gibson.
image sourceJohn Slater
image captionJohn Slater described his image as a storm in a birdbath. He said: "The birdbath is on the balcony of my mother’s flat in Edinburgh. The thunderstorm brought heavy drops of rain to derange the water."
image sourceColin Gerrie
image captionA robin enjoying the sunshine near Inverurie in Colin Gerrie's photo.
image sourceValentina Kretzschmar
image captionValentina Kretzschmar, who sent in this picture, said: "We were awed by the idyllic scenery of the Sound of Mull during our late evening walk."
image sourceMark Reynolds
image captionMark Reynolds' snap of a rainy day on the beautiful Isle of Lismore.
image sourceRussell Hart
image captionRussell Hart, from Glasgow, took this photograph of a sunset at Corrour.
image sourceAnthony O'Loughlin
image captionAnthony O'Loughlin said of his image: "A pensive puffin at Brough of Birsay, Orkney, just before they left for the year."
image sourceTom Kelly
image caption"Always a delight to see otters in Edinburgh and last Sunday was no exception," said Tom Kelly, adding: "This wee otter is the latest addition to the Water of Leith’s growing otter family."
image sourceBeverley Foster
image captionBeverley Foster's view from her boat's wheelhouse across the bay at Lochgoilhead as heavy rain fell.
image sourceDot Reid
image captionDot Reid said: "Fabulous sun and blue skies met us at the outdoor pool at Tarlair, Macduff. The reflection of the old pavilion and hills onto the very calm and now unused pool was magnificent."
image sourceHannah Borhan
image captionHannah Borhan took this photo on a walk up the Eildon Hills in the Scottish Borders. She said: "Lovely heather flowers give the hills a purple tint."
image sourceLyndsey Fairnie
image captionLyndsey Fairnie, who sent in this image, said: "Ice to see you: My family and I have loved spotting ice houses on our travels around Scotland this summer. This one was captured in Dunbeath."
image sourceDavid Ramsay
image captionDavid Ramsay took his photograph on Mull. He said: "An otter waking from a nap after hunting all morning."
image sourceKathleen Erin-Lawson
image captionKathleen Erin-Lawson said of her image: "This is our youngest daughter enjoying the wild flowers in front of the Belhaven Big Top at North Berwick’s Fringe by the Sea festival."
image sourceAlison Whitten
image captionAlison Whitten, from Newcastle, was on a family holiday in the Highlands when she took this image of Eilean Donan Castle. She said: "It was a real wow moment when we saw this."
image sourceMark Woodliff
image captionMark Woodliff took his shot while watching Dumbarton FC. He said: "When the football result doesn’t go your way but the sunset doesn’t disappoint."
image sourceSimon Gillespie
image captionSimon Gillespie, from Wormit, photographed this male hawker dragonfly at Morton Lochs nature reserve.
image sourceGerry Doherty
image captionGerry Doherty captured this scene. He said: "Very strange sunset in Dumbarton - storm clouds, blue skies,red skies and a red rainbow plus raining."
image sourceCharlie Scott
image captionSwans having a “difference of opinion” at Pitfour Lake, Mintlaw, in this picture from Charlie Scott, from New Pitsligo.
image sourceDominic Colella
image captionDominic Colella, from Clynder. Argyll, captured this image of a rainbow and a thunderstorm.
image sourceStuart McKenzie
image captionStuart McKenzie, of Cardross, snapped this image of Whitehills from Banff Links Beach.
image sourceColin Denholm
image captionColin Denholm's image of the locomotive, the Aberdonian, heading into Stonehaven.
image sourceBruce Cairns
image captionBruce Cairns took this shot. He said: "I've been visiting my dad in hospital in Inverness this week - thank you to NHS Scotland. I stopped for a couple of shots of dusk light and the crescent moon over the Moray Firth near Ardersier on my way back from the hospital to my hotel. It was very peaceful."
image sourceGordon Stewart
image captionGordon Stewart, from Irvine, visited Fingal's Cave in Staffa. He said: "Who could fail to be impressed by the massive basalt columns?"
image sourceRoss Miller
image captionRoss Miller, from Duns, went up into the Lammermuir Hills to take pictures of the stars and was surprised to capture the trail of a Perseid meteor.

