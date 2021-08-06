Covid in Scotland: 'Three Ds' rules for nightclub reopening
- Published
Clubbers will not have to wear masks while dancing, according to the latest Scottish government guidance.
New rules, published on Friday ahead of the end of most Covid restrictions on Monday, say that face coverings can be removed while dancing, drinking and dining.
It followed calls from the industry for clarity.
Clubs can reopen on 9 August for the first time since last March as Scotland moves beyond level zero.
Confusion followed the first minister's update on Tuesday., when Nicola Sturgeon announced that almost all of Scotland's remaining Covid-19 restrictions would end.
On Wednesday, Scotland's national clinical director Prof Jason Leitch confirmed that drinking at the bar would be allowed in pubs from next week.
But earlier in the day, Deputy First Minister John Swinney had given a different answer about so-called vertical drinking, leading to the Scottish Conservatives accusing the government of confusion and inconsistency.
Nightclub owners complained of uncertainty on how the rules on face coverings would be applied.
Ms Sturgeon said they would continue to be required in indoor public spaces, but acknowledged this could be problematic for the nightclub sector.
'A great relief'
Scottish nightclub owner Tony Cochrane welcomed the news.
He plans to reopen some clubs on Monday and his larger Club Tropicana venues next Friday after more than a year with the lights up.
Earlier this year, he backed a legal bid against the Scottish government over restrictions placed on the sector.
Mr Cochrane told BBC News: "It's excellent news that people can dance without face coverings. It is also a great relief. We are now waiting on some more sector-specific details from the Scottish government.
"We started to prepare, taking the first minister at her word, and have had to re-staff venues and retrain. A lot of our staff had already moved on.
"We have been working around the clock to get the venues safe.
"We know the virus is still out there and we will do everything we can to keep staff and customers safe."
Following the publication of the latest advice, it emerged that some restrictions could remain in place until early next year.
The guidance says ministers "anticipate it may be necessary to keep some precautionary measures in place until early 2022" to help manage increased pressure on the health service over winter.
"Many of the remaining restrictions are being lifted on Monday, but some - including the wearing of face masks - will continue. Ministers will review the situation every three weeks."