Covid in Scotland: Young doctors urge peers to get vaccinated
Young doctors who have witnessed severe Covid illness in patients their own age have urged young Scots to get vaccinated.
Six medics in their 20s and 30s have written an open letter appealing to young people to take up their jabs and reject misinformation on social media.
Latest stats show 72.8% of 18-29 year-olds had had a first dose, while it was 81% among people in their 30s.
Ninety-one people aged 20-39 were in hospital last Monday with Covid-19.
Dr Adelina McLeod, a trainee physician in Edinburgh, has put her name to the plea.
She told BBC Scotland News: "We are still seeing patients of all ages admitted with coronavirus and it is particularly difficult when you see peers the same age as you becoming significantly unwell with the virus.
"To be honest I feel quite anxious for them. Everybody thinks it is not going to happen to them until it does and that is my experience with people I have treated.
"They underestimated how significant this could be."
The letter begins: "We would all love the Covid-19 pandemic to be over, but unfortunately, it's not."
It continues: "As young medics in our 20s and 30s, we are very concerned to witness this happening to people our age. It all seems so unnecessary."
They said that the best way out of the pandemic and getting back to normal was through vaccination.
And it addressed concerns over potential side-effects.
"There's a lot of misinformation on social media at the moment and that leads to mistrust," they wrote. "But side effects are normally very mild - symptoms like a sore head, a sore arm, or tiredness normally last for just a couple of days.
"That's better than the symptoms of Covid-19 itself, or long Covid - which can go on for months and be much worse."
'It's my body and my choice'
Sarah Cooper, 27, has not taken up her offer of the Covid vaccine.
She says she is not against the vaccine - it's just "not for me".
She told BBC Scotland News her grandmother, who has the respiratory disease COPD was gravely ill with Covid, and she understands how severe it can be, but she does not feel it is necessary for her to get it.
The mother-of-one from Paisley said: "If I was older I might have had a different view. I don't get the flu jab every year. I have been lucky enough not to have Covid but other family members have.
"My partner and all my family have had the vaccine. But I have given it a lot of thought and feel the government is putting a lot of pressure on getting it and that tends to put me off more."
She added: "I don't think there is any amount of evidence or trials that could persuade me and everybody's body reacts differently. It's more my fears of something I could get. And they might never reverse any damage it does to my body.
"It's my body and my choice. I just want people to know I have experienced coronavirus, I don't believe I am being selfish. I do believe the vaccination will help people but I just believe it is not right for me."
The group of doctors, which included GP and surgical trainees, extended their vaccination plea to 16 and 17-year-olds and pregnant women.
About one in 10 pregnant women admitted to hospital with Covid-19 requires intensive care and one in five gives birth prematurely, they said, citing data from the University of Oxford.
The letter adds: "Like many of you, younger medics are tired of the pandemic. But we must keep fighting on.
"The quicker that everyone is vaccinated, the quicker we can get back to a normal life; to doing the things that we all love."
'Troubled and concerned'
The plea was endorsed by Scottish Academy of Medical Royal Colleges and Faculties (SAMRCF) chairman Dr Miles Mac, who said: "Speaking to medical trainees, it struck me that they are troubled and concerned that very sick people in their age group are being admitted to hospital with Covid-19.
"I plead with people to listen to these young medics.
"They have been on the front line of the pandemic. They have seen the serious illness that Covid-19 can cause in people of all ages.
"Please follow the young medics' advice and get vaccinated as soon as possible."
Other signatories to the letter are: Dr Mohamed Elseedawy, a trainee GP, Dr Jennie Cathcart, a trainee physician in Glasgow, Dr Francis Robertson, a surgical trainee in Edinburgh, Dr Eireann Allen representing the Scottish Academy trainee doctors group and Dr Manveer Rahi, a trainee physician in Edinburgh.