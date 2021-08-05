Rainbow Room: Four more salons in minimum wage breach
Four more hairdressing salons linked to a couple made OBEs in the New Year Honours list have been "named and shamed" for failing to pay workers the minimum wage.
Alan and Linda Stewart founded Rainbow Room International which has 12 salons in Glasgow and central Scotland.
Last December it emerged that four Rainbow Room branches had underpaid workers.
Now the UK government has highlighted four more breaches at its salons.
They were among 22 Scottish businesses "named and shamed" by the Department for Business for breaching minimum wage legislation between 2013 and 2018.
Investigations by HM Revenue and Customs found that £31,000 was owed to 209 workers.
Of that, more than £5,000 was owed to 32 people working for branches of Rainbow Room International in Bearsden, Ayr, Glasgow's George Square and Royal Exchange Square.
It is understood the companies are franchises and not directly managed by Alan and Linda Stewart.
Brittain & McMail Limited, which ran the salon in George Square, underpaid 16 workers a total of £2,923.25 between April 2013 and January 2016.
Three people at Rainbow Room International in Ayr, employed by Riccardo Corvi, were owed a share of £1,119.32 for working between May 2013 and January 2015.
At the salon in Bearsden, eight workers employed by Janine McMahon between September 2013 and March 2016 were underpaid a total of £652.34.
And Fleeson and Robb Limited, which runs the Royal Exchange Square branch in Glasgow, owed a total of £597.70 to five people who worked there between September 2013 and March 2015.
Rainbow Room International has been contacted for a response.
The breaches highlighted last year at Rainbow Room International affected the salons in Royal Exchange Square, East Kilbride, Stirling and South Lanarkshire.
Staff uniform
Other businesses named by the department for business include John Codona's Pleasure Fairs Ltd, which runs Codona's Amusement Park in Aberdeen.
It owed more than £1,318 to 90 workers between March and November 2017.
Ian Littlewood, a member of the management team at the amusement park, said the company "do pay the minimum wage - 100%".
He added: "There was an error where we deducted the cost of a uniform from staff which was pointed out by HMRC and all monies were paid back for that but we have never not paid the full minimum wage."
Harbour Havens Limited, which trades as Kildonan Hotel on the Isle of Arran, was named for racking up £2,478 in arrears to four workers between 2014 and 2017.
Anne Acuna, one of the company directors, said they had always paid above minimum wage and said she was "disheartened" to be named on the government's list.
She said the issue stemmed from paying room and board for seasonal workers as the hotel is on an island.
"They have always been paid more than minimum wage but sometimes it looks like it's under minimum wage when you take off room and board," she said.
"They had contracts when they came in, they knew what the room and board was, they were happy with that.
"We've been doing that for years when all of a sudden this comes up and we immediately stopped paying them in that fashion.
"We were caught in a situation that had no bad intention whatsoever."
Pay back arrears
The Department for Business said a "significant number" of the breaches identified at firms across the UK affected apprentices.
Businesses may have paid the incorrect apprenticeship rate, wrongly deducted pay from wages, or failed to pay workers for all the time they had worked.
Employers who pay workers less than the minimum wage have to pay back arrears at current minimum wage rates.
They also face financial penalties of up to 200% of arrears - capped at £20,000 per worker - which are paid to the government.
The national living wage for people aged 23 and over is £8.91, while the minimum wage for younger people ranges from £4.62 for under 18s to £8.36 for 21-22 year olds. Apprentices must get at least £4.30 an hour.
Business Minister Paul Scully said: "There is never an excuse to short-change workers and paying the minimum wage isn't optional.
"It's up to all employers in Scotland, including those on this list, to check government guidance and pay workers properly."