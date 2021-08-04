Covid in Scotland: Scotland to begin vaccinating 16 and 17-year-olds
Sixteen and 17-year-olds in Scotland will be offered a first dose of the Covid vaccine as soon as possible, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said.
It follows the recommendation of the UK's vaccine advisory body.
Ms Sturgeon said their advice was "good news" and the step forward she had been hoping for.
And she said she hoped the experts would also recommend the vaccine for more young people in the future.
The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) said advice on whether to offer a second dose of 16 and 17-year-olds would come later.
Earlier Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said Scotland would move "at pace, hopefully within days," to begin the extended vaccine roll-out.
