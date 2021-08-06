BBC News

Your pictures of Scotland 30 July - 6 August

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 30 July and 6 August.

image sourceMo Matthew
image captionCatch of the day: Mo Matthew captured an Osprey with a trout at Aviemore.
image sourceDavid Griffiths
image captionChair to dream: David Griffiths said he could let his imagination fly free with this view.
image sourceLucy O'Donnell
image captionWhat UV is what you get: Lucy O'Donnell said the sun came out at the end of a very grey day at Saligo Bay on Islay.
image sourceIan Mulvey
image captionGone fishing: Ian Mulvey said the mackerel season was in full swing off Port Seton in East Lothian.
image sourceIan Munro
image captionRock formation: Ian Munro took this image of lots of people congregating at the top of Ben Nevis.
image sourceJean Lowdon
image captionAny white horses? Jean Lowdon was glad the sea was not too choppy at Belhaven Beach at Dunbar.
image sourceDave Smith
image captionThe bee's knees: Dave Smith said he could see a kaleidoscope of colours in his honeycomb, showing the wide variety of pollen and therefore the flowers his honey bees were foraging on.
image sourceDavid Ellison
image captionMistified: David Ellison said he enjoyed the tranquillity of an early morning walk through the Abernethy Forest past Loch Garten.
image sourcePrit Buttar
image captionThistle do nicely: Prit Buttar was taking a picture of this flower in Dundrennan, in Dumfries and Galloway when a hoverfly landed on it.
image sourceLaura McQuade
image captionSheer terror: Laura McQuade took this view from the foot of the Inaccessible Pinnacle on Skye’s Cuillin Ridge
image sourceCallan Dick
image captionPut a kilt on it: Callan Dick said the colours of the foliage bordering Dornoch beach immediately made him think of many tartans he had seen.
image sourceDerek Wardlaw
image captionBeach ready: Derek Wardlaw enjoyed Balnakeil Bay, Durness, and Ben Donich.
image sourceSusan Urquhart
image captionJust great: Susan Urquhart took this lovely picture of her 90-year-old mother with her first great granddaughter - both called Maggie.
image sourceChris Colford
image captionMid-knight: Chris Colford took this picture of Eilean Donan Castle after dark.
image sourceIan Nicholson
image captionI can see you: Ian Nicholson manged to get a picture of the elusive wolf fish about 16m below the surface during a dive St Abbs (New Asgard)
image sourceVal Ross
image captionCloud-cuckoo land: Val Ross said: "A juvenile cuckoo begging to be fed by its foster parent, probably a meadow pipit, on the edge of a wood to the west of Beauly."
image sourceAli Parmenter
image captionHairpin bend: Ali Parmenter at the Bealach na Ba said: "What you can't see is the small yellow car that the mega motor home was towing. At the point I took the shot they had almost become completely stuck. They had to detach the car and drive that separately down the pass."
image sourceEmma Ford
image captionSeal of approval: "Breakfast in the sun!", Emma Ford said. "We spotted this mummy seal feeding her pup whilst relaxing in the sun on the rocks at Southend, Kintyre."
image sourceDave Stewart
image captionOutfoxed: Dave Stewart said this Edinburgh fox walked up for a look with only railings between them, before trotting back to the other five foxes in the field behind in Leith.
image sourceSylvia Black
image captionI carrot live without you: Sylvia Black said: "I dug up these two carrot lovers in my vegetable patch in Aberdeen."
image sourcePaul Condron
image captionAlpaca hairdryer: Paul Condron said this nosey Alpaca didn't seem too happy at what the first rain in weeks was doing to his hair at Bellevue Farm on the Isle of Arran.
image sourceJackie Mitchell
image captionWorking from home: Jackie Mitchell said: "Mount Stuart House on the Isle of Bute was a family home up until 1993."
image sourcePaul Gill
image captionEwe’ve had yours already: Paul Gill took this picture of little Grace feeding orphan lambs, Lola and Ted, on the Isle of Harris.
image sourcePauline May
image captionWild life: Pauline May took this beautiful picture of wildflowers at Strichen Community Park, Aberdeenshire.
image sourceLindsay Kyle
image captionMonumental undertaking: Lindsay Kyle took great effort to get this aerial shot of McCaig's Tower in Oban.
image sourceAmbika Meetei Thoudam
image captionWater you thinking about this?Ambika Meetei Thoudam took this beautiful drone picture of Arisaig.
image sourceDavid Millar
image captionBird's eye view: David Millar loved seeing this seagull up close in Oban.
image sourceFraser Spence
image captionAs far as the eye can tee: Fraser Spence captured the beauty of Machrihanish Dunes Golf Course.
image sourceJames Thomson
image captionRays the bar: James Thomson took this incredible shot of the sunset view from Elgol (Ealaghol) beach on the Isle of Skye.
image sourceRuth Smith
image captionIsland paradise: Ruth smith took this stunning photograph of Ailsa Craig.
image sourceClaire Sowden
image captionFlower of Scotland: This thistle stood out to Claire Sowden due to part of it being in the shade in Aberdeenshire.
image sourceBeth Simpson
image captionYummy dummy: Beth Simpson said her daughter, Josie, enjoyed the sand at Ruby Bay Elie.
image sourceSusan Nelis
image captionFlower power: Susan Nelis said: "Colours, textures, heavenly scents and the humming of honey bees hidden between the River Spey and Moray Coast."
image sourceMatthew Wade
image captionOver the dune: Matthew Wade said: "Inviting sand dunes leading to turquoise seas on North Uist."
image sourceAlli McMahon
image captionI lilac this a lot: Alli McMahon took this beautiful picture of a lavender field in Kinross.
image sourceLesley Skinner
image captionStoatin' aboot: Lesley Skinner said: "Saw this cutie and his family running about at Duncansby Head on a cloudy, misty day."
image sourceMark Reynolds
image captionBeauty and the beast: Mark Reynolds said: "A snap of a beautiful pair of swans with the Corpach Wreck and Ben Nevis in the background."
image sourceMartin Cannon
image captionShingle-minded: Martin Cannon captured Borve on the Isle of Harris beautifully.
image sourceSheila Jones
image captionWheelie good view: Sheila Jones said: "Cycling from Fort William to Oban on the Caledonia Way, we crossed on the passenger ferry to Camusnagaul before cycling down to the Corran Ferry and on to Oban."
image sourceMark Cunningham
image captionMark Cunningham took this picture with a UV filter at Port Logan in Galloway.

