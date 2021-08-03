Covid in Scotland: Self-isolation of whole classes 'no longer routine'
- Published
The blanket self-isolation of whole classes following a positive Covid test will no longer be "routine", First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said.
She told MSPs children identified as close contacts would not have to isolate if they tested negative.
However teachers and secondary school pupils will still be asked to wear face coverings in classrooms for the first six weeks of the new term.
The policy on wearing masks in school buildings will be kept under review.
Ms Sturgeon said she was "acutely aware" that many young people found the mask policy difficult but she said experts considered it an "important protection" for people in schools.
The updated guidance follows a decision only to vaccinate children aged over 12 who are at higher risk of falling ill from Covid.
Both Ms Sturgeon and Scotland's chief medical officer have urged the UK's vaccine advisory body not to "rule out" offering all teenagers a jab.
In her update to a virtual Scottish Parliament, the first minister said carbon monoxide monitors - which asses how well-ventilated a space is - will also be required in schools and childcare settings.
And all school staff and secondary school pupils will be asked to take a lateral flow test one or two days before they return to school for the new term.
They should then take them twice a week after that.
School restrictions are now tougher than those for the rest of society.
Secondary pupils have to wear a mask at all times and one metre distancing remains between adult staff.
Teachers were given a guarantee that no rules would change on day one but these current restrictions look set to remain for at least six weeks.
It shows a nervousness from the government about large groups of unvaccinated teenagers mixing when term starts - as early as next week for some.
The return of schools last August saw the beginning of an upward trend of cases. Ministers are hoping that holding their nerve now, keeping strict rules for pupils, will prevent history repeating.
Ms Sturgeon told the parliament that anyone who tests positive for Covid-19 would still be required to self-isolate but the rules around close contacts would change.
People aged 17 or over should get a PCR test and if it is negative there will be no requirement to self-isolate.
The same policy will apply to children aged between five and 17, while children aged under five will be "encouraged but not required" to take the test.
"This means that the blanket isolation of whole classes will no longer be routine," Ms Sturgeon said.
"Instead a more targeted approach will identify close contacts at highest risk of infection.
"So fewer young people will have to self-isolate, and most will be asked to self-isolate for a much shorter period of time."
It come after thousands of pupils had to self-isolate in the summer term - at one point in June there were more than 24,000 in self-isolation, only slightly lower than a peak of almost 30,000 last autumn.