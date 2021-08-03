Covid in Scotland: Your questions answered on life after level zero By Claire Diamond

BBC Scotland Published 3 August

image source Getty Images

As it's confirmed that almost all of Scotland's remaining Covid-19 restrictions are to end from 9 August, BBC Scotland has been asking you what you want to know about the changes to the restrictions.

Here's what we know about some of the most asked questions we've received so far.

When will face coverings not be compulsory here in Scotland? Question from Kenny in South Ayrshire

image source Getty Images

For now, face coverings will still be legally required in Scotland.

Despite the lifting of restrictions next Monday, face coverings must be worn in all the same indoor settings as is the case now.

Nicola Sturgeon has said this will be kept under review, but added: "My expectation is that face coverings are likely to be mandated in law for some time to come".

So there's no date yet for when you will not be legally required to wear a face covering in some settings.

In England, the legal requirement to wear a face covering has ended. But the UK government still says it "expects and recommends" the continued wearing of masks in crowded areas such as public transport.

Is there still a need for registering for contact tracing at restaurants and bars? Question from Daniel in Greenock

image source PA Media

Yes, you will still have to provide your contact details.

The first minister confirmed in her statement to the Scottish Parliament on Tuesday that Scotland's contact tracing service - Test & Protect - would continue to contact-trace positive cases of Covid.

She said there would be an "ongoing requirement for indoor hospitality and similar venues to collect the contact details of customers" to assist with this.

I've never taken a Covid test because I've never been asked to or offered one. Should I? Question from Janet in Glasgow

image source Getty Images

Everyone is now being offered rapid Covid tests which can be taken at home twice per week. You do the test yourself, and the result is available after 30 minutes.

These lateral flow home test kits are free, and can be ordered online to be delivered in the post. Or you can pick them up from a convenient location.

The public are asked to take these tests - which are for people without symptoms - to help find cases of Covid that could otherwise go undetected.

This is because about one in three people with Covid does not have any symptoms - although they can still spread the virus to others, who may then get sick.

Are we able to return to the office on 10 August? Question from Stuart in Melrose

image source Getty Images

The advice will continue to be work from home where possible, although the government says it recognises some staff will start to return to offices "in line with staff wellbeing discussions and business need".

Nicola Sturgeon said: "We will continue to advise home working where possible for now.

"I know most businesses are not planning a wholesale return to the office, while recognising that a return for some staff will be beneficial to them and their employers.

"It is vital that this gradual approach continues."

She also said the Scottish government was encouraging employers to consider adopting a "hybrid" model of home and office working - which she said might have "benefits beyond the need to control a virus."

What does larger crowds at sporting events mean? Full capacity with no social distancing? Question from Stuart in Glasgow

image source Getty Images

Outdoor events can welcome up to 5,000 fans from 9 August, without having to apply for extra permissions.

But if the crowd is going to exceed 5,000 people, then the organisers must still apply to their local authority for permission.

Organisers have to submit an operations and risk assessment to prove they are keeping spectators safe.

The local authority will then consider the plans and can grant permission.

This application process will only remain "for a limited period", though.

Can concerts indoors go ahead now? Question from Dean in Edinburgh

image source Getty Images

Yes, indoor events, such as concerts will be able to make a "careful return".

But, for a "limited period" organisers of indoor events of more than 2,000 people (and outdoor events of more than 5,000 people) would have to apply for permission.

This will allow local authorities to check that there are safety measures in place to reduce risk.

Do you have a question about the Covid restrictions in place in Scotland? Use the form below to send us your questions and we could be in touch.