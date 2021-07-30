Drug deaths in Scotland reach new record level
More than 1,300 people died of drug misuse in Scotland last year, with the country seeing a record number of deaths for the seventh year in a row.
The annual figures showed that there were 1,339 drug deaths last year - an increase of 75 from the 1,264 recorded the previous year and
It means Scotland continues to have the worst drug death rate recorded by any country in Europe.
And its rate is more than three and a half times that of England and Wales.
The number of drug-related deaths is now four and a half times higher than it was 20 years ago, with the upward trend accelerating since 2013.
Men were 2.7 times as likely to have a drug-related death than women last year, after adjusting for age.
Almost two thirds of the deaths were of people aged between 35 and 54, with the average age increasing from 32 to 43 over the past two decades.
Greater Glasgow and Clyde had the highest rate of all health board areas, followed by Ayrshire and Arran and Tayside.
And people in the most deprived parts of the country were 18 times more likely to have a drug-related death as those in the least deprived.
The gap has widened significantly since the start of the century, when deaths were 10 times higher in the most deprived areas.