Scotland's papers: Care home complaints and new Covid travel rules

Scotland's papers: Care home complaints and new Covid travel rulesPublished4 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage captionThe Scotsman leads with news of a big fall in the number of complaints about care homes investigated by the Care Commission. The paper reports the watchdog investigated just one in 20 complaints during the Covid pandemic.image captionThe Herald carries the same story that shows care home regulators in Scotland investigated just 5% of complaints last year in a period when thousands of elderly residents got Covid.image captionThe announcement that fully vaccinated visitors from the US and EU will no longer have to quarantine on arrival in Scotland makes a number of the front pages. The i reports how the changes will come into force across the whole of the UK from Monday.image caption"A shot in the arm" for the country's £11bn tourism industry is how the Scottish Daily Mail reports the announcement. The return of overseas visitors will help fill empty hotel rooms according to the hospitality industry.image captionThe Daily Telegraph carries the same story, highlighting calls for the United States to reciprocate the new arrangement and allow double-jabbed people from the UK to visit without needing to quarantine.image captionThe Scottish Daily Express describes the changes as a "lifeline" for the travel sector. Transport Secretary Michael Matheson has said it was only possible due to the success of vaccination programmes.image captionA note of caution is sounded by The Times which reports concerns that the move will pose a public health threat and increase the chances of new variants coming into the country.image captionThe National reports that the UK government has been ordered to release the findings of political-related opinion polling it undertook using taxpayers' money.image caption"Cowell wields axe" is the Sun's headline, as it reports the showbiz mogul Simon Cowell is bringing X-Factor to an end after 17 years. The paper quotes an insider saying the singing contest had become "slightly stale".image captionA report calling for more mental health support for young people makes the front page of the Scottish edition of The Metro.image captionDental services being rationed, and claims patients have lost teeth as a result, makes the front page story of the Press and Journal.image captionThe Courier reports that a woman has died after a crash involving a tractor and a car in Angus. The 56-year-old was a passenger in a silver Volkswagen Polo which was involved in a collision with a green John Deere tractor.image captionThe Aberdeen Evening Express leads with a story about a man who attacked a bird with the violence caught on CCTV.image captionDetail from the trial of a music teacher accused of engaging in sexual activity with three pupils while in a position of trust makes the front page of Dundee's Evening Telegraph.image captionA historic church that has been gutted by fire makes the front page of the Glasgow Times. St Simon's Church in Partick Bridge Street is the third oldest Catholic church in the Archdiocese of Glasgow.image captionThe arrest of two people in connection with the death of a pedestrian in West Lothian makes the front page of the Edinburgh Evening News.image captionThe Daily Star reports that Basil Brush is due to make a comeback at this year's Edinburgh Fringe.