Covid in Scotland: No decision on travel quarantine rules
- Published
No decision has been made on Scotland's quarantine rules for people from the EU and US, the Scottish government says.
It comes after the UK government announced that fully vaccinated visitors will not need to quarantine upon arrival in England.
The travel industry had campaigned for a rule change so that people living abroad could more easily visit.
A Scottish government spokesperson said holiday travel remained "risky and subject to sudden change".
The UK government's Covid Operations committee met earlier and decided to change the rules, effective from 04:00 on Monday.
Currently, people who have been fully vaccinated within the UK do not need to isolate when arriving from amber list countries, except from France.
However, that exemption does not apply to people vaccinated abroad.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said previously that talks on travel were taking place between the four nations.
However, on Wednesday the Scottish government said there was no update to international travel rules.
A spokesperson said: "Our current position remains international travel for holidaying purposes remains risky and subject to sudden change.
"We have said before people should think very carefully about travelling - especially so given the prevalence and unpredictable nature of variants of concern.
"We aim to come to a four nations position on international travel restrictions wherever possible."
Who is waiting for the rules to change?
Caitlyn Payne moved with her family from the United States to East Dunbartonshire earlier this year.
"My parents have just been waiting for the rules to change. Hopefully, this is a positive sign, we're waiting for them to be allowed to come here without isolation.
"They want to come for two weeks, having a 10-day isolation period is challenging.
"We Facetime often, but it's not the same. We have two small children and they can't wait to see them in their new home and environment."
Steve Gove is originally from Scotland, but he now lives and was vaccinated in Prague.
"I've had flights on hold for a few weeks, I'm just holding off for good news that hopefully we won't have to go into quarantine.
"I've had two Pfizer vaccines. Not to see family this long has been really challenging.
"I feel lucky I was able to come at Christmas, but I've heard heart-breaking stories from Scots all over Europe who have not seen family since 2019. We've got all the pieces in place and it just has to happen."
The UK government said the rule change for England would help to reunite family and friends with loved ones living abroad.
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said it would apply to people who have been fully vaccinated with a jab approved by the EU or US - but travellers would still need to take tests before they arrive and on the second day after landing.
Earlier this month, travel agents, airlines and tour operators called for clarity from the Scottish government on travel rules as England prepared to open up.
Meanwhile, US citizens have been urged not to travel to the UK by their country's health protection agency, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The US border is also currently closed to the UK visitors.
The UK and US have set up a taskforce to discuss a travel corridor.