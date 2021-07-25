Scottish climber Rick Allen feared dead in K2 avalanche
A Scottish climber is feared dead after attempting a new route on K2 in Pakistan to raise money for a development charity.
It is understood Rick Allen was caught in an avalanche on the mountain's south-east face.
The 68-year-old's death was announced by the charity Partners Relief and Development .
The UK Foreign Office said it was aware of reports that a British citizen had died while climbing K2.
Mr Allen's two climbing partners, Jordi Tosas of Spain and Stephan Keck of Austria, were reportedly rescued without major injuries.
K2 stands at 8,611m (28,251ft) and is the world's second highest mountain. It is also regarded as one of the most challenging and dangerous to climb.
Partners Relief and Development board member Elaine Gold, announced Mr Allen's death on Twitter.
It is with great sadness that I share the news of the sudden tragic death of one of my fellow Partners UK Board Members, Rick Allen. His commitment to Partners & to Christian Mission was inspiring. Prayers go to his friends, family & all at @allnationsuk https://t.co/GASUCB9dv4— elaine gold 💙Co-Founder GEN UK (@elainegold) July 25, 2021
Mr Allen had previously been presumed dead in 2018 after falling from an ice cliff during a solo climb to the summit of Pakistan's Broad Peak.
However, his rucksack was eventually spotted by a cook at the mountain's base camp before a drone was used to locate him and to guide rescuers to his location.
A Foreign Office spokeswoman said: "The British High Commission in Islamabad is aware of reports that a British citizen has died climbing K2 and stands ready to assist."