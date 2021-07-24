'Very high risk' wildfire warning follows heatwave
- Published
The risk of wildfires in parts of Scotland is "very high" over the next few days, the fire service has warned.
The alert covers Easter Ross, the central Highlands and south-west Scotland.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) urged people to exercise "extreme caution" in rural areas.
The warning comes after days of hot and dry weather across Scotland, with temperatures reaching 29C at Threave in Dumfries and Galloway on Friday.
The "very high risk" alert remains in place until Monday. A "moderate to high risk" warning was also issued for central and western Scotland.
SFRS deputy assistant chief officer Alasdair Perry, said: "We are asking the public to think twice before using anything involving a naked flame.
"Many rural and remote communities are hugely impacted by wildfires, which can cause significant damage.
"Livestock, farmland, wildlife, protected woodland and sites of special scientific interest can all be devastated by these fires - as can the lives of people living and working in rural communities."
Wildfires have the potential to burn for days, devastate vast areas of land and wildlife and threaten nearby communities.
In April, firefighters spent 16 hours tackling a large hillside fire near Oban.
It follows warnings last summer about the "aggressive spread" of wildfires during dry weather in Scotland.
Mr Perry added: "These fires can also have a hugely negative impact on the environment and the release of greenhouse gas emissions into the atmosphere.
"Human behaviour can significantly lower the chance of a wildfire starting, so it is crucial that people act safely and responsibly in rural environments, and always follow the Scottish Outdoor Access Code."