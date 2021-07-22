BBC News

Man arrested over 'murder' in Glenrothes

image captionMark Hacon-Deavin was found injured in Glenrothes and died at the scene

A man has been arrested over an alleged murder in Fife.

Mark Hacon-Deavin, 41, was found hurt in Bobligen Way, Glenrothes at about 13:40 on Saturday and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police confirmed a 45-year-old man has been arrested over the incident.

A spokesperson for the force said inquiries were continuing to establish the full circumstances and urged anyone with information to contact officers via the non-emergency line.

