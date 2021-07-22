BBC News

Covid in Scotland: Deaths at four-month high despite fall in cases

image captionNicola Sturgeon urged people to abide by restrictions still in force

Scotland has recorded its highest daily Covid death figure in more than four months despite case numbers continuing to decline.

The deaths of 22 people who had tested positive within the last 28 days were registered in the past 24 hours.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the figure was a reminder of the "toll" the virus could take.

A further 1,825 people have tested positive, continuing a downward trend, and hospital numbers also fell.

A total of 7,842 people have died within 28 days of a positive test, which is one of number of ways of measuring Covid-related fatalities.

Ms Sturgeon tweeted: "A further 22 deaths reminds us of toll virus can take - my condolences go to those grieving"

The first minister also pointed out there were some encouraging signs in the latest figures, with cases continuing to fall and the percentage of tests coming back positive down to 6%.

She urged people to help keep cases "on a downward path" by getting vaccinated, abiding by restrictions still in force and following hygiene advice.

A total of 488 people were in hospital on Wednesday with recently confirmed Covid-19, down 41 on the previous day, with 58 patients in intensive care, up seven.

