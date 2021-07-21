Scotland's papers: Slow jab rate threat to easing restrictions

Scotland's papers: Slow jab rate threat to easing restrictionsPublished34 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage captionThe impact of unvaccinated people on Scotland's roadmap out of lockdown makes many of the front pages. The Daily Telegraph reports that Nicola Sturgeon is encouraging more young people to come forward for vaccination, linking it to the chances of next month's proposed lifting of restrictions.image captionThe return to normal life is being threatened, is how the Scottish Daily Mail puts the situation. The paper points out that people in the 18 to 29 age group and young men in particular are less likely to have had a jab.image captionThe i reports Nicola Sturgeon's warning that every person refusing the jab "potentially holds back our progress" in the fight against the virus.image captionThe Scottish Sun also carries the first minister's warnings, with the paper pointing out that a third of people under the age of 30 have still to have their Covid jab.image captionThe Herald reports that hundreds of people have called an NHS hotline to say their certificate of vaccination is incorrect. The paper says it seems to be mainly affecting people who got their jab at a GP surgery.image captionAccusations that firms in the central belt have done better out of Scottish government Covid support than those in the Highlands make the front page of the Press and Journal.image captionSome of the front pages focus on the number of migrants crossing the English Channel, after at least 430 made the crossing on Monday - a record for a single day. "Patel pays French £54m to do their job", is the Daily Express's take on a payment by the home secretary to the French authorities for extra patrols.image captionOn the same issue, The Times says almost 1,000 people have made the 21-mile journey in the past three days, as smugglers took advantage of the good weather.image captionThe National leads with SNP criticism of UK government funding for community ownership projects in Scotland.image captionNews that three BBC Scotland journalists covering the Olympics in Tokyo have been forced to isolate makes the front page of The Metro.image captionThe Courier's front page is the latest instalment in its series looking back at the impact of the war in Afghanistan on the communities the paper serves.image captionAn online blackmail plot makes the front page of the Aberdeen Evening Express.image captionThe Glasgow Times reports that a four-year-old girl is being treated in hospital after being struck by a car in a hit-and-run in the Scotstoun area of the city on Monday.image captionThe Daily Star front page jokes that it has got a "sneaky peek" at the Duke of Sussex's memoir, which is due to be published next year.Related Internet LinksDundee Evening TelegraphHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineDaily ExpressDaily StarEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesAberdeen Evening ExpressThe CourierPress and JournalThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.