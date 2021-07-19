Covid in Scotland: One metre rule not enforced on cross-border trains
Rail operators have been criticised for not enforcing Scotland's social distancing rules when trains cross the border from England.
People in Scotland should stay 1m from each other in public places but the rule has been lifted down south.
London North Eastern Railway (LNER) told customers on social media it was operating "under English guidance".
Transport Scotland said it was "not acceptable" for LNER to "issue inaccurate advice".
The agency said it was discussing the issue with train company "as a matter of urgency".
Meanwhile Avanti West Coast will advise commuters of different rules between nations and allow people to change seats, but will not make it mandatory.
LNER has told customers it will enforce the wearing of face coverings in Scotland but has decided not to take the same approach with social distancing.
A spokesperson for LNER said: "Whilst social distancing guidance remains in place in Scotland, we have taken the decision to operate the same seating/reservation approach on all our services, including our cross-border services, to ensure a consistent experience for customers.
"To provide customers with comfortable journeys on LNER services and give confidence that trains will not be overcrowded, Seat Sure means that most seats will require a reservation."
They added there will be a number of unreserved seats in both standard and first class carriages for passengers who have not reserved seats.
The BBC understands that Avanti West Coast will make announcements on trains leaving Carlisle advising people of Scotland's social distancing rules to give them a chance to move seats.
The firm has encouraged passengers to travel at quieter times.
ScotRail says "physical distancing can't be guaranteed" in stations or on trains and asks people to "take personal responsibility".
'Matter of urgency'
Transport Scotland said the "law was clear" and that rail operators had to take steps to ensure social distancing was "reasonably practicable" in level zero areas.
A spokesman said: "It is our expectation that operators providing a public transport service in Scotland to comply with the law as far as is reasonably practical and inform passengers using their services."Transport Scotland officials received assurance from LNER on Friday that their messages to customers would be changed to reflect and respect Scottish government law and guidance. It is not acceptable that LNER has continued to issue inaccurate advice."We are now discussing this issue again with LNER as a matter of urgency to ensure an approach consistent with Scottish restrictions."
Scotland has moved to the lowest level of Covid restrictions as it continues on its roadmap out of lockdown, while England has lifted most legal restrictions.
The move means more people in Scotland will be allowed to meet indoors and attend weddings and funerals but there are some "modifications".
In public places, one-metre physical distancing remains for people from different households.
Some limits on outdoor meetings are also being maintained and the mandatory use of face coverings is to remain in place for "some time".