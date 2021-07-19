Covid in Scotland: One metre rule not enforced on cross-border trains

A spokesman said: "It is our expectation that operators providing a public transport service in Scotland to comply with the law as far as is reasonably practical and inform passengers using their services."Transport Scotland officials received assurance from LNER on Friday that their messages to customers would be changed to reflect and respect Scottish government law and guidance. It is not acceptable that LNER has continued to issue inaccurate advice."We are now discussing this issue again with LNER as a matter of urgency to ensure an approach consistent with Scottish restrictions."