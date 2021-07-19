Covid in Scotland: Children at higher risk of Covid to be vaccinated
The Scottish government has confirmed children over 12 who are at higher risk of falling ill from Covid will be offered the vaccine.
However the majority of children, who are low risk, will not be offered the jab for now.
It follows the latest recommendations of the UK's Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI).
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf confirmed the move after getting his second jab.
He told BBC Scotland: "We always follow JCVI advice and will continue to do so."
UK Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi has confirmed that the UK government will also follow the JCVI advice.
Some healthy children over 12 who live with other vulnerable people can have the vaccine, as well as those on the cusp of turning 18.
Mr Yousaf added that the position for children generally was being kept under review and experts were continuing to look at the data.
Those newly eligible, according to the JCVI recommendations, include vulnerable children, aged 12 to 15, with:
- severe neurodisability
- Down's syndrome
- a severely weakened immune system, including some children with cancer
- those with profound and multiple learning difficulties.
Vulnerable 16 and 17-year-olds were already able to get the vaccine.
Those aged 12 to 17 will also be offered a vaccine if they live with somebody with a weak immune system.
Teenagers within three months of their 18th birthday will be offered the jab - the aim is to protect people leaving school before they start work or university.
They will all be offered the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine because it is the only one approved for use in children aged 12 to 17 in the UK.
Scotland's Chief Medical Officer Dr Gregor Smith said work was under way to deliver the vaccines in the "forthcoming weeks".
He added: "I know that the committee will give any additional update to advice as soon as the evidence supports this and, in the meantime, we will offer the vaccine to those children and young people currently recommended."
Dr Smith said young people who turn 18 by 31 July awee already being vaccinated and invites would continue to be rolled out for those who reach the milestone within a three-month window.
'Vaccination is crucial'
Meanwhile, Mr Yousaf confirmed every adult in Scotland has now been invited for a vaccination appointment and added the programme is "significantly ahead of schedule".
However almost a third (30.6%) of younger adults have still not been vaccinated, according to the latest statistics published by the Scottish government.
It is hoped all adults will have received their second dose by 12 September.
Mr Yousaf added: "It is vital that everyone takes the opportunity to get both doses of their vaccination when this is offered. The second dose gives greater and longer lasting protection, and should not be missed.
"Vaccination is crucial to protect ourselves, our families and our communities, and to help us on the path back to normality."
Latest Scottish government figures show 3,981,950 people have now received the first dose of the Covid vaccination and 2,978,746 have received their second dose.