Covid in Scotland: Which summer music festivals will go ahead?
- Published
Scotland has lost several music festivals this summer as organisers say it is impossible to deal with Covid rules.
Party at the Palace in Linlithgow and Doonhame in Dumfries are the latest to be scrapped at a few weeks' notice.
Scotland has moved to level zero of restrictions, but there are still limits on the size of outdoor events, with 2,000 seated or 1,000 standing.
Higher capacities must be agreed by the local council and Scottish government.
But this is not enough to make many festivals in Scotland viable for organisers. Level zero restrictions are set to remain in place until 9 August.
What events have been axed?
Doonhame was scheduled to run at The Crichton on 30 and 31 July, with a line-up including Kaiser Chiefs, The Feeling, Bad Manners, and Toploader.
Party at the Palace was cancelled last week and put back to 2022. It was due to be held near Linlithgow Palace on 6-8 August with a line-up including Manic Street Preachers, Sophie Ellis Bextor, Del Amitri and Hue and Cry.
Organisers also called off their sister festival, Party at the Park, which had been scheduled for 20-21 August in Perth.
Retro music event Rewind Scotland had been lined up to take place in Perth on 23-25 July, but was scrapped for a second year.
The Scone Palace event was set to be headlined by pop band Wet Wet Wet and Jimmy Sommerville's Big Band-tastic Boogie. The line-up also featured 1980s favourites Bananarama, T'Pau and Marc Almond.
Glasgow's popular Summer Nights festival has been postponed and rescheduled for summer 2022.
Organisers Regular Music said the line-up would remain the same for 2022 after all artists agreed to move their shows.
Van Morrison, Primal Scream, Rick Astley and Scottish acts The Jesus and Mary Chain, Edwyn Collins and Altered Images were among the artists who had sold out their dates at the bandstand in Kelvingrove Park.
The Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival which should have taken place at the end of July was cancelled in March in March after organisers said there were "still too many uncertainties" surrounding the potential Covid restrictions that may be in place.
The line-up for the 2021 festival, at at Beauly near Inverness, had included Nile Rogers & Chic, Van Morrison, Emeli Sande and Passenger.
What has survived?
Scotland's biggest music festival, TRNSMT, is back in 2021 - but with rescheduled dates.
The huge event at Glasgow Green has been moved from its traditional July slot to 10-12 September.
Original headliners, Liam Gallagher and The Courteeners, will appear as planned at the event. However, the date switch means Lewis Capaldi will no longer be able to fulfil his Sunday headline slot. He has been replaced by The Chemical Brothers.
And Doune The Rabbit Hole is still scheduled to go ahead from 12-15 August on the Cardross Estate near Stirling.
Its headline acts are Dizzee Rascal, 10cc, Camera Obscura and Teenage Fanclub.
