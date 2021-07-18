Scotland's papers: Long Covid 'agony' and vaccine rollout milestone

Scotland's papers: Long Covid 'agony' and vaccine rollout milestonePublished36 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage captionThe Sunday Mail features Toby Ross, 3, who caught Covid last year and has been left with a number of symptoms including insomnia and fatigue. The front page says parents with children who have long Covid are pleading for help.image captionScotland on Sunday looks at a student struck down by long Covid. Freja Lundberg has issued a passionate plea to Nicola Sturgeon on behalf of those battling the debilitating condition, saying she has been “robbed” of her future and independence.image captionThe Scottish Sun says that statistics show more than 140,000 Scots have not had a second Covid jab at the recommended eight-week window.image captionThe Sunday Telegraph says that ministers have been advised by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation against rolling out the vaccine to all children. Instead, jabs will only be offered to vulnerable 12 to 15-year-olds and those aged 17 who are within three months of their 18th birthday, the paper adds.image captionAccording to The Sunday Post, Scotland's A&E departments are "understaffed, overworked and on the brink".image caption"Summer freedom farce" is the headline dominating the front of the Sunday Express as the paper leads with concerns that the government has created "chaos" with its changing guidance. Ministers have been accused of causing "confusion" over mask wearing and thousands of workers have been told to isolate after being contacted by the NHS Test and Trace app.image captionThe Herald on Sunday reports that nationalised shipyard Ferguson Marine has flagged concern of a risk of administration.image captionAccording to the Scottish Mail on Sunday, police are "probing 19 SNP fraud claims".image captionThe Sunday National front page says a poll has suggested more than half of UK Labour Party members back a referendum on Scottish independence being held in the next few years.Related Internet LinksDundee Evening TelegraphHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineDaily ExpressDaily StarEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesAberdeen Evening ExpressThe CourierPress and JournalThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.