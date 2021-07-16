Covid: One in 90 people in Scotland have virus, experts estimate
- Published
One in every 90 people in Scotland is infected with Covid, say experts from the Office for National Statistics.
Latest data from swab tests in the community suggests case numbers have risen again across much of the UK.
The Scottish figure is up from one in every 100 the previous week - and compares with one in every 95 in England, one in 290 in Northern Ireland and one in 360 in Wales.
The more infectious Delta variant accounts for almost every case.
It comes as Scotland prepares to move to level zero restrictions on Monday, allowing more people to meet indoors and outside, and extending hospitality opening hours.
The latest data suggests that just over 650,000 people, or 1% of the population in the UK, would test positive for coronavirus in the week to 10 July - up from 400,000 people the previous week.
The ONS says the percentage of people testing positive has "continued to increase" in Scotland and England, whereas the "trend is uncertain" in Wales and Northern Ireland.
Sarah Crofts, head of analytical outputs for the Covid-19 Infection Survey, said: "With infection rates continuing to rise and restrictions easing, keeping a close eye on the data is crucial to see how much protection is provided by the vaccination programmes."
A survey from the ONS suggests two-thirds of the public plan to keep wearing face coverings in shops and on public transport.
From Monday they will no longer be a legal requirement in England, but Nicola Sturgeon has said they are likely to remain mandatory in public places for "some time".
Over half of adults said they were looking forward to going on holiday abroad when coronavirus rules end.
Meanwhile, it has been confirmed that the Covid vaccination centre at the SSE Hydro in Glasgow will close after this weekend.
The Scottish government and NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde (NHSGGC) said the move comes as the focus shifts to community drop-ins and mobile facilities.
The Hydro will offer its final jab on Sunday before being handed back in preparation for the COP26 UN climate change conference later this year.
Scotland's health secretary Humza Yousaf said: "By close of play on Sunday, every adult in the NHSGGC area who attended their scheduled appointment will have received their first dose.
"But we urge anyone who hasn't come forward for whatever reason to pop into the Hydro as staff mark its final day as a vaccination centre.
"Staff there have made a massive contribution to the successful roll-out of the vaccination programme, carrying out up to 5,000 vaccinations a day, and I want thank each and every one of them."