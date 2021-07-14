Covid in Scotland: Highest daily deaths since 30 March
- Published
A further 11 Covid deaths have been registered in the last 24 hours in Scotland - the highest since 30 March.
The Scottish government data records deaths registered within 28 days of a positive test.
It also revealed there were 2,636 new virus cases, which is 8.1% of those tested on Tuesday.
Separate weekly figures, which record all death certificates that mention Covid, show there were 30 deaths between 5-11 July.
The National Records of Scotland statistics represent an increase of eight from the previous week.
The daily figures mean that the average number of reported deaths a day is now 4.6 - the highest figure since 2 April.
It brings the total number of deaths under that measure to 7,772.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has confirmed Scotland will move to level zero on Monday but with certain "modifications" to the original plan for easing restrictions.
Face coverings will remain mandatory for "some time", but it is her intention to lift all other restrictions on 9 August as more people will be vaccinated by then.