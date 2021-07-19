Covid in Scotland: What does level zero mean? Published 1 hour ago

BBC Scotland has been asking you what you want to know about Covid in Scotland.

We have received thousands of questions on the subject during the pandemic.

As the country moves to level zero, here are some of the most recent ones we have answered.

Can we have singing and dancing at a wedding? Isabel, Glasgow

The move to level zero means the number of people who can attend a wedding has doubled from 100 to 200.

But, for at least another three weeks, receptions will continue to look and feel very different.

At present background music can be played at a low volume, which is defined as in a way that would not make normal conversation difficult or encourage people to raise their voices.

This is in line with guidance for the hospitality sector.

Live entertainment, such as bands and DJs, is permitted provided the guests remain seated at their tables but no singing or dancing is allowed among the reception guests.

The only exception is the newlywed couple's first dance and a dance between the couple's parents, as long as they are in the same household.

Is it still table service in hospitality in level zero in Scotland? Gwendoline, Perth

Table service is required at every level and pub restrictions on numbers remain in place.

In level zero outdoor groups are restricted to a maximum of 15 people from 15 households outdoors, while indoors the maximum is 10 people from four households.

For hospitality businesses, there is no requirement for customers to pre-book a two-hour slot to go to a pub or restaurant.

But customers still must provide contact details to assist Test and Protect and wear face coverings, except when seated.

Hospitality venues must observe a midnight curfew as, according to the first minister, they remain a "relatively risky environment", especially late at night.

Is the two metre rule going to change? Karon from Aberdeen

In June the Scottish government published a review of physical distancing which took into account the science, and the current and projected state of the epidemic in Scotland in light of the vaccine roll-out.

The move to level zero means physical distancing will be halved in indoor public places from 2m to 1m.

The requirement to distance for groups of family and friends meeting in private houses or gardens - as long as these are within the permitted limits - has already been removed.

But plans to lift physical distancing outdoors completely and remove any limit on the numbers who can gather together outdoors have been put on hold for now.

So for the next three weeks at least there will be a requirement for 1m distancing between different groups of 15 meeting outdoors.

If the levels system is scrapped, as planned, on 9 August then physical distancing will no longer required in indoor settings or between large groups outdoors.

image copyright Getty Images image caption Anyone travelling to the Balearic Islands will have to be double-vaccinated to avoid quarantine on return

I'm returning back to Scotland from an amber list country, should I only have one PCR test on the second day I arrive back and no further tests?

Self-isolation is no longer be required for people arriving from countries on the amber list, provided they are fully vaccinated through a UK vaccination programme.

But they must also take PCR test on the second day after arrival.

Anyone testing positive for, or experiencing symptoms of, Covid will still be required to isolate for 10 days.

During her statement to MSPs last week First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the country will continue to take a "precautionary approach" to the inclusion of countries on the amber list but advised people should avoid "non essential overseas travel" at this time.

image copyright Getty Images image caption All four UK countries are discussing a joint digital system of vaccine certification

How do I get a certificate of a double vaccination? Andrew from Uddingston

People in Scotland have been able to access their certificate since 19 May - which shows both the dates of Covid vaccination and the type of drug administered.

The Scottish government said the service was intended to allow people access to a certificate without asking their GP, thereby "easing the burden" on the NHS.

While no countries required vaccination status to travel when the service launched, some green "watchlist" countries now do.

But travellers are advised that destinations also have different entry rules, which can change at short notice.

Will face coverings remain compulsory in Secondary schools, for pupils and teachers, in classrooms and corridors? Jennifer from Kirkcaldy

Face coverings remain mandatory in Scotland despite the easing of lockdown restrictions.

Nicola Sturgeon also said it is "highly likely " that the mandatory wearing of face coverings will remain the Scottish government's position when all Covid restrictions are lifted on 9 August.

Her deputy John Swinney later told BBC Scotland the rules could remain in place until Christmas.

One key development that could have a major impact for the education sector is the need for young people to self isolate if they are close contacts of positive cases.

It is being reviewed as part of preparations for the new academic term and will be made before the schools return next month.

Is there any change to the rules about residential care homes for the elderly with regarding to visiting? Iain from Lockerbie

In level zero more than two "designated visitors" are allowed access to care homes.

The sector is also being encouraged to stop using the title as daily and group visits become the norm.

Visitors are now allowed to take lateral flow tests at home before visiting, rather than at the care home.

Inside the care home physical distancing is now reduced to 1m while it is removed altogether outside in groups of 15 or less.

Face masks are also not required outdoors.

