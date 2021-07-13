Covid in Scotland: Move to 'modified' level zero but face coverings remain
Scotland is to move to level zero of Covid restrictions on 19 July, but mandatory use of face coverings is to remain in place for "some time".
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said changes needed to be made to plans due to the spread of the Delta variant.
The move to level zero means more people will be allowed to meet indoors and attend weddings and funerals.
However, limits on outdoor meetings are to be maintained, and the return of workers to offices is to be delayed.
Ms Sturgeon said "sensible precautions" had to be maintained while the vaccine programme continues.
