Scottish mesh patients can have corrective surgery in US and England
Women who require the surgical removal of mesh implants will be able to receive free treatment from specialists in America and England.
The Scottish government announced it had awarded contracts to Spire Health Care in Bristol and the Mercy Hospital in Missouri.
Surgery and travel costs to either clinic will be covered.
Implant use was stopped in Scotland after hundreds of women were left with painful, life-changing side effects.
The cost of each procedure is estimated to be £16,000 to £23,000.
Last month the government announced that women who have already paid to have mesh removed privately would be reimbursed under the Transvaginal Mesh Removal (Cost Reimbursement) (Scotland) Bill.
Women who have travelled abroad or to other parts of the UK to have private surgery are eligible to apply.
The contracts awarded outside of Scotland for future surgeries are expected to start later this summer.
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said: "While mesh removal surgery is available within Scotland on the NHS, these are alternative options for those who feel unable to be treated in Scotland.
"We recognise the pain and suffering of women who have been impacted by complications as a result of transvaginal mesh implants. That is why we are absolutely determined to ensure those with mesh complications get the treatment that they want and need."