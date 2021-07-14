More than 70,000 empty seats at Glasgow Euro 2020 fan zone
Glasgow's Euro 2020 fan zone operated at just a third of its capacity, with fewer than 40,000 people turning up for 114,000 seats.
Organisers said this was down to a high level of "no-shows" and table booking arrangements under Covid restrictions.
Despite 74,000 seats being unused, Glasgow Life hailed the success of the free event held at Glasgow Green.
It said the live big screen matches and entertainment contributed to an "unforgettable" month of football.
The capacity for each of the 38 sessions was up to 3,000 people as each ticket provided a table that could seat up to six people.
A Uefa Euro 2020 Glasgow spokeswoman said all the tickets were fully booked shortly after they became available.
However, many ticket holders did not bring the maximum number of friends or family with them, meaning many tables were not used to full capacity, and some ticket holders did not turn up at all.
The spokeswoman said: "We know from previous experience that free tickets lead to a higher than usual level of 'no shows'. Outwith Scotland match days, this was in the region of a third at each session".
Organisers said poor weather also had an impact on some sessions.
Between the opening match on 11 June and Sunday's final about 74,000 of the fan zone's 114,000 seats were not used.
The spokeswoman added: "We consistently encouraged ticket holders who no longer wished to use tickets to return them to the ticketing agency so they could be rebooked by other members of the public. We are disappointed that the response to this ongoing request was minimal."
"Unfortunately, given the necessary requirement for information on attendees for Test & Protect purposes to be captured through the ticket booking system, we were unable to change the admissions policy to allow 'walk ups'."
'Absolutely electric'
Testing was not mandatory to gain entry to the fan zone, but 17,000 lateral flow tests were sent to people who booked tickets and 4,032 were handed out on site.
Initial data has indicated only 55 people tested positive for Covid and told contact tracing staff they had been at the fan zone.
Billy Garrett, director of sport and events at Glasgow Life, told BBC Radio Scotland's Lunchtime Live this did not necessarily mean they contracted the virus at the event.
He said: "Given that incredibly low number we see that as a bit of a confirmation that we managed to create that safe environment."
Scotland's group matches attracted the biggest crowds at the fan zone, but Hampden defeats to the Czech Republic and Croatia dashed the country's hopes of making the knock-out stages of the tournament.
The peak attendance was 2,214 during Scotland's second match on 18 June, when Steve Clarke's team managed a goalless draw against England at Wembley.
Mr Garrett added: "That was absolutely electric. That was the fan zone at its most alive and its most populated."
'Vibrant hub'
Before the tournament the hospitality sector and opposition politicians criticised the fan zone plans given the tight rules in other sectors.
But after talks between Health Secretary Humza Yousaf, clinical advisers and Glasgow City Council it opened as planned.
As well as the live football more than 10,000 people attended 23 cultural sessions at the fan zone, with live music, comedy and family entertainment.
Highlights included Celtic Connections and Glasgow Jazz Festival evenings and Queens on the Green, a celebration of the Scottish drag scene.
David McDonald, chairman of Glasgow Life, said: "The Uefa Euro 2020 Fan Zone at Glasgow Green has been a vibrant hub of activity. We've been able to showcase the best that Glasgow and Scotland have to offer."