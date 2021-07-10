Police 'assess' new Leigh Griffiths allegation over online comments
Police Scotland is looking into claims that Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths sent inappropriate messages to a second teenage girl on social media.
The player was sent home from Celtic's training base in Wales last week while allegations of improper online behaviour were investigated.
It is understood the allegations surrounded claims he sent private online messages to an underage girl.
Officers have now been alerted to a second image linked to a teenager.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "We are aware of the social media content and the matter is currently being assessed."
Celtic has been approached for a comment on the development, which was first reported in the Daily Record.
Griffiths, who joined Celtic from from Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2014, this month signed a new one-year contract extension with the Scottish Premiership club.
The 30-year-old striker had not been a regular starter under Neil Lennon then caretaker manager John Kennedy last season.
He had been criticised by Lennon for his physical condition on his return after lockdown.
Griffiths was also left out of the Scotland squad for the Euro 2020 finals.