Scottish airports call for relaxation of quarantine rules
Bosses from Scotland's main airports are urging the Scottish government to match England's relaxation of travel restrictions.
From 19 July, fully-vaccinated travellers will not have to quarantine when returning to English airports from amber list countries.
Chief executives of Glasgow, Aberdeen and Edinburgh Airports have written an open letter to the first minister.
Nicola Sturgeon will give an update on Covid restrictions on Tuesday.
The UK government's transport secretary, Grant Shapps, announced last week that amber list quarantine for fully vaccinated travellers was to end from Monday 19 July.
The Scottish aviation industry's letter to Nicola Sturgeon said the announcement was "a positive move towards the genuine reopening the sector has been looking for" and that it wanted the same rules to apply in Scotland at the same time.
Derek Provan, chief executive of AGS Airports which runs Glasgow and Aberdeen's terminals, told BBC Radio's Good Morning Scotland programme he believed the two governments should act together.
He said: "We don't want to end up with a piecemeal approach to the reopening of aviation. All we are calling for is a fair and consistent approach and a four nations approach as the Scottish government have told us in the past they wish to deliver."
He said that there was no doubt that without a consistent approach, Scots would travel south of the border in order to fly from English airports.
He said: "We do know that since the announcement came out from the English government we have seen a 90% increase in bookings south of the border."
The new travel rules in England from 19 July
Adults will no longer have to quarantine for 10 days on return from an amber-list country, if they were fully vaccinated in the UK.
They have to get a test three days before returning to England, and a PCR test two days after arriving.
They will have to prove they were vaccinated at least 14 days previously.
No self-isolation for children under 18
No tests for children aged 10 and under before departure for England and no tests after arrival for under fours two days after arrival.
Fully-vaccinated passengers returning to Northern Ireland will no longer need to quarantine from 26 July. Under-18s, participants of clinical trials and those with medical advice against vaccines will be treated as fully vaccinated.
Scotland and Wales have yet to say whether they will follow these changes.
Mr Provan said he had accepted that the airports had lost the school summer holidays for this year.
He added that the more concerning aspect was the potential loss of connectivity for Scotland.
He said that airlines would choose to put assets where they believed they had the most support to run operations.
He said: "We have some real concerns that Scotland is at risk of losing some of the hard fought connectivity that we have had for the past two decades.
"If you want to travel anywhere to see friends or family or for business, you may have to travel through an English airport at some point in the future.
Mr Provan said that airlines would increase flights if people started to book holidays.
"People aren't booking because they are unable to travel to those countries due to the restrictions," said Mr Provan. "We would fully expect that the airlines would support the country and put those flights on if people book those holidays but until the government guidelines allows them to do that we are at a Catch 22."
'Fair and deliverable'
In a statement, a Scottish government spokeswoman said: "We are considering relaxing restrictions for fully vaccinated travellers arriving from amber-list countries, but it needs to be fair and deliverable.
"Where possible we will look to adopt a four-nation approach for the re-opening of international travel.
"However, decisions on border health measures are a devolved matter and will be taken by minsters on the basis of evidence and with the safety of our communities as our primary concern.
"If the clinical and scientific advice is that it is safe and appropriate to treat vaccinated travellers differently, we will consider changes to the restrictions and we will make an announcement on that shortly."