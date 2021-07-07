Scotland's papers: Hospital Covid 'crisis' and care home report delay

Scotland's papers: Hospital Covid 'crisis' and care home report delayPublished17 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage captionThe Herald leads with the story that opposition parties are warning Scotland's NHS is headed for a "summer of crisis" after figures reveal "growing strains" on the front line with Raigmore hospital in Inverness suspending services.image captionThe i says the NHS is feeling the "force" of the third wave as Raigmore, the biggest hospital in the Highlands, reached capacity and declared a "code black" with all non-urgent operations cancelled.image captionScotland's medics are "pleading" with the Scottish government to take urgent action to support the NHS amid fears that hospitals are in danger of being overwhelmed, reports the Daily Express.image captionThe Daily Telegraph says key parts of NHS Scotland are "seriously short-staffed" after the surge in Covid cases and the number of medical staff forced to self-isolate.image captionThe Press and Journal says patients have been urged to avoid Raigmore Hospital unless they are in need of "urgent help" as staff struggle to deal with fast-rising Covid cases.image captionThe Courier reports on similar difficulties at Ninewells Hospital in Dundee, the newspaper saying that the number of patients being treated in intensive care is at its highest level since February.image captionA "last gasp" Scottish government intervention involving a minister led to the delay of a report into the number of Covid-19 deaths in individual care homes until after the Holyrood election, reports The Scotsman.image captionThe Times says Scotland's national clinical director Jason Leitch has suggested that fully vaccinated adults and full classes of children may be spared from isolating after a Covid outbreak.image captionBBC chiefs in London have ditched a bid to take over parts of the BBC studio operation in Scotland in a "power grab u-turn", reports The National.image captionThe Daily Mail says business leaders have warned that Scotland must stick to its "Freedom Day" plans or risk pushing firms "to a cliff edge".image captionScotland's Health Minister Humza Yousaf has been accused of "disappearing" amid the Covid surge crisis as he took a young relative on a Harry Potter studios tour near London, according to The Sun.image captionThe Daily Record says a "revolutionary" new drug treatment that aims to end the misery of methadone addiction has been given the green light in a £4m scheme approved by the Scottish government.image captionScottish Conservatives leader Douglas Ross has called on the Scottish government to follow Boris Johnson and ease Covid restrictions as planned, including ditching the requirement for face masks, reports the Metro.image captionThe Daily Star says Rocky has gone "soft" as censors increase the viewing age of film classics like Star Wars and Flash Gordon so they do not cause a "heightened sense of anxiety" over real world scenarios.image captionThe Evening Express leads with the story of a drink-driving hotel manager who "caused chaos" during a "half-hour rampage" around Aberdeen while more than four times the legal limit.image captionTributes have been paid to a man found dead at Glasgow flats as a 26-year-old appears in court charged with the man's murder, reports the Glasgow Times.image captionThe Edinburgh Evening News says the son of a resident in one of the city's council-run care homes proposed for closure has spoken of his fears about what it will mean for his father.Related Internet LinksDundee Evening TelegraphHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineDaily ExpressDaily StarEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesAberdeen Evening ExpressThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.