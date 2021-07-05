Drop-in vaccination centres open as Covid cases spike
- Published
The number of drop-in vaccination centres is being expanded across the country after a sharp rise in Covid case numbers.
All mainland health boards are now offering drop-in clinics.
Everyone aged 18 and over can attend for their first dose. People who had their a first jab at least eight weeks before can attend for a second dose.
Meanwhile, Labour called for the gap between first and second vaccinations to be halved to four weeks.
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said that would help deal with the "out of control" spread of coronavirus.
Mr Sarwar pointed to guidance from the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) which suggests that vaccines can be effective when the two doses are administered just four weeks apart.
He accused the Scottish government of being too slow on measures such as walk-in vaccination centres and contact tracing.
'Limited by supply'
In response, a spokesman for Health Secretary Humza Yousaf argued that an eight-week gap was "optimal" according to advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) and "reducing that below eight weeks would compromise the effectiveness of the vaccine and how long that effect lasts".
He added: "We are progressing the final stages of our successful vaccine rollout as quickly as we can.
"This is limited by supply, we can only give Pfizer to younger age groups, in addition, constraints on supply affect the pool of those who had their first dose eight weeks previously."
Last week saw the most Covid-19 cases than at any point during the pandemic, with a peak of 4,234 new infections recorded.
According to the latest ONS infection survey figures, Scotland is also believed to have the highest Covid rate in the UK, with estimated levels in the Scottish population 73% higher than in England, triple those in Wales and more than four times higher than those in Northern Ireland.
At Friday's coronavirus briefing, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon insisted the contact tracing system was "coping well" but acknowledged it was "under pressure" because of surging cases.
But on Saturday, the health secretary confirmed that contact tracers are now only texting primary contacts rather than calling in all but the most high-risk or complex cases.
On Sunday there were 2,726 new cases of Covid reported, down from the peak but still high, with a test positivity rate of 11.4%.
'A significant step back to normality'
The latest figures show 3,857,584 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination and a further 2,762,156 have received their second dose.
The aim is for everyone over the age of 18 to have had their first shot by 18 July.
The Scottish government wants to move all parts of Scotland to level 0 on 19 July, which First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said would be "a significant step back to normality".
It expects to have completed second doses for all over-40s by 26 July.
Two weeks later - on 9 August - the major remaining legal Covid restrictions could be lifted.
It will not be until later in September that all adults will have the protection of full vaccination.
But the drop-in centres are an attempt to get people to take up the vaccine offer.
The locations of the drop-in clinics and mobile units will be made available on NHS health board websites, as well as the NHS Inform website.
People can also use the NHS Inform site to rearrange the time or location of a vaccination appointment if, for example, it is more convenient for them to be vaccinated closer to their work than their home.
Mr Yousaf said: "Our route out of this pandemic is getting as many people vaccinated as quickly as possible, that is why I am urging people to get jagged in July."