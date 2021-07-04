Scotland's papers: 'Text and Protect' and stem cell concerns

Scotland's papers: 'Text and Protect' and stem cell concernsPublished28 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage copyrightSunday Mailimage captionThe Sunday Mail leads with what it calls "Scotland's stem cell scandal". It says an MS patient has had to sell her home to pay for treatment that is provided for free south of the border. It also says that not one Scot has had the vital transplant on the NHS despite it being fully approved.image copyrightSunday Postimage captionThe Sunday Post looks at the "true toll" of the threatened closure of the McVitie's factory in Glasgow. It says it risks twice the number of jobs first feared and will cost the Scottish economy £50m a year.image copyrightThe Heraldimage captionThe lead story in The Herald carries claims about a firm linked to Test and Trace which was given £10m by the Scottish government and "immediately furloughed staff"image copyrightSunday Nationalimage captionThe Sunday National says the UK is failing to accept the scale of the shortage of lorry drivers. It says there are fears over increasing food shortages and price rises in the coming months. The industry said the issue had been “brewing for years”, with an ageing population of drivers, but it had been made worse by EU nationals going home after Brexit and the impact of Covid.image copyrightScotland on Sundayimage captionScotland on Sunday says that a third of Scots fear they won't be able to basic bills in the next year. It carries details of a poll that says people have had to cut back on spending on non-essential items since the pandemic hit.image copyrightSunday Expressimage captionThe Sunday Express asks "Is 'Text and Protect' enough, Mr Yousaf?" The papers says the Scottish government has been accused of failing to develop a "robust" test and protect system. It comes after Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said that only those at high risk would be contacted by phone calls and text messages would be the default option.image copyrightMail on Sundayimage captionThe Scottish Mail on Sunday says the NHS in Scotland is bracing itself for a flu crisis this winter amid warnings there could be no effective vaccine against the virus. Doctors say that due to low flu case numbers last year - because of lockdown and social distancing measures - scientists have little understanding of which strains pose the greatest threat.image copyrightScottish Sunimage captionThe Scottish Sun on Sunday carries the story of X Factor mogul Simon Cowell's fear of a raid on his homeRelated Internet LinksDundee Evening TelegraphHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineDaily ExpressDaily StarEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesAberdeen Evening ExpressThe CourierPress and JournalThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.