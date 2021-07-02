Drop-in vaccination clinics to open across mainland Scotland
- Published
Drop-in Covid vaccination clinics are to be opened in all areas of mainland Scotland from Monday.
Each health board will offer first doses without an appointment to people aged 18 or over.
Second doses will be available for those who received their first injection at least eight weeks previously.
On Thursday, daily Covid cases reported in Scotland surpassed 4,000 for the first time since mass testing began.
It was the latest in a series of record-high case numbers in recent weeks as the virus surges across the country.
Concerns have been raised about the length of time it is taking for contact tracers to get in touch with people who test positive - with the country's national clinical director Prof Jason Leitch admitting the system was "straining" under the pressure.
Scottish Labour has said the country's vaccination programme appeared to slow last month - particularly in areas where the cases are highest - and questioned why it has taken Scotland so long to follow England in introducing walk-in vaccine centres for all adults.
Cases in Scotland's third wave began to surpass January's peak towards the end of June, with 4,234 more cases and six deaths reported on Thursday.
The Scottish government hopes the drop-in clinics will make it easier for people to get the jab, which is helping to limit the number of people falling seriously ill and dying despite the spike in cases.
About 3.8 million people in Scotland have had at least one vaccine dose - with 2.7 million having had both doses.
Mobile vaccination units, run by the Scottish Ambulance Service, will also be operating for two weeks.
They will visit communities and city centre locations such as transport hubs and shopping centres in Edinburgh and Glasgow.
Plans are also been drawn up to give people over the age of 50 booster shots in the autumn.
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said: "Our route out of this pandemic is getting as many people vaccinated as quickly as possible - that is why I am urging people to get jagged in July.
"The vaccination programme continues to progress at pace and, as always, I want to thank everyone involved and all those who have taken up the offer of vaccine.
"As we approach the final stages of the first Covid-19 vaccination programme we are increasing the options available for how and when you choose to be inoculated."
The locations of the drop-in clinics and mobile units will be made available on NHS health board websites, and can be found via the NHS Inform website.
Adults who have not been contacted about getting inoculated, including those who have recently moved house or are new to Scotland, can self-register to receive an appointment by text or email instead of by post.
The website can also be used to reschedule the time or location of a vaccine appointment.
Scottish Labour said the latest figures showed that the rolling weekly vaccination rate in Scotland "plummeted by a more than third during June, resulting in more than 130,000 fewer people per week getting a vaccine dose".
It said the three health boards with the highest rates of Covid - NHS Lothian, NHS Tayside and NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde - were also the three with the lowest vaccination coverage.
The party's health spokeswoman, Jackie Baillie said: "We are seeing more and more proof of the SNP's botched handling of the current wave of the pandemic - at the very time we need to be ramping up vaccination, it is beginning to stall.
"The vaccine, along with test and protect, is our ticket back to normality - but on both counts the SNP have dropped the ball.
"The SNP have been dragging their feet for too long on walk-in vaccination centres. Setting up walk-in clinics for all adults all over the country needs to be a top priority."