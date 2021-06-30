Football linked to 2,000 Scottish Covid cases
Nearly 2,000 Covid cases in Scotland have been linked to people watching Euro 2020 football matches.
Public Health Scotland said two thirds of the 1,991 cases were people who travelled to London for Scotland's game with England on 18 June.
This included 397 fans who were inside Wembley for the match.
A relatively small number of cases reported attending the Fanzone in Glasgow, or Scotland's two home matches at Hampden.
Scotland was only allocated 2,600 tickets for the match at Wembley because of Covid restrictions.
But tens of thousands of fans are believed to have travelled to London despite warnings not to do so unless they had a ticket.
Many gathered together in large groups in central London ahead of the game, with those in Leicester Square being moved on by police shortly after half-time.
Public Health Scotland said it had tagged positive Covid cases if they attended either a Euro 2020 organised event, such as a match at Hampden or Wembley Stadium or the Fanzone at Glasgow Green.
People who tested positive after attending an informal gathering, such as a pub or a house party to watch a match, were also tagged.
It said that 1,294 of the 1,991 total cases had reported travelling to London, including 397 who were actually at the match.
Only 55 of those who tested positive reported being at the Fanzone, while 38 had been at Scotland's match with Croatia at Hampden, and 37 at the team's opening fixture against the Czech Republic.
About 90% of the cases were male, with three quarters of the total - 1,470 cases - being aged between 20 and 39.
More than 30,000 people in Scotland have tested positive for Covid since the Euro 2020 tournament started on 11 June.
Cases have surged in recent weeks, with the country currently having the highest Covid rate of any UK nation.
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf told BBC Scotland earlier this week that the data clearly showed that the number of people testing positive was "skewed disproportionately towards young males".
And he said several public health experts had partly put the increase down to a larger number of indoor gatherings to watch Euro 2020 matches.