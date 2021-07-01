Covid in Scotland: Boosters concern as GPs 'already stretched'
- Published
GPs in Scotland are concerned about delivering Covid booster jabs as they are working "beyond full capacity".
Older age groups could receive the third vaccine when they see their GP for a flu jab ahead of winter.
But the Royal College of General Practitioners (RCGP) in Scotland said there was a risk in balancing boosters with seeing other vulnerable patients.
The Scottish government said it would work with GPs and health boards to plan the programme in line with advice.
The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) gave the NHS the green light to start planning a booster programme, advising that they will give additional protection against new variants before winter.
More than 30 million of the most vulnerable should receive a third dose, including all adults aged 50 and over, and anyone younger who qualifies for a flu jab.
Scotland's national clinical director Prof Jason Leitch told the BBC the JCVI was trialling whether GPs could give boosters to older people attending flu vaccine appointments.
GPs face 'unprecedented demand'
However, Dr David Shackles, who jointly chairs RCGP Scotland, said general practice had been expressing serious concerns about the "already stretched workforce" for some time.
He said: "General practice is already working beyond full capacity and GPs have had unprecedented demand for appointments due to backlog.
"We understand the risk is balancing the need to vaccinate those requiring flu and Covid-19 boosters against requirement to see patients with acute problems and chronic illnesses that they may have put off dealing with during the height of the pandemic."
Dr Shackes reiterated calls for "urgent action" to boost the workforce, adding that GPs would work hard to make sure all patients could access the vaccine.
The Scottish government said it welcomed the advice from the JCVI and would offer the booster to priority groups from September.
A spokeswoman said: "The committee will consider additional scientific data as it becomes available over the next few months, ahead of formulating final advice.
"In the meantime we will work closely with NHS boards and GPs to plan for this potential booster campaign, in line with this interim advice."
It comes as Scotland's daily Covid cases surpassed 4,000 for the first time since mass testing began.
Third wave cases began to surpass January's peak towards the end of June.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon previously said the government would monitor the impact cases had on hospital admissions - which rose from from 235 on Wednesday to 275 on Thursday.
Where else could boosters be delivered?
Scotland's largest health boards have said it is "too early" to share plans for a future booster programme.
However, NHS Lothian confirmed it was looking to use some current mass centres alongside additional, more localised venues.
NHS Tayside said it planned to continue its blended model of using GP surgeries and local centres.
Prof Jason Leitch told BBC Scotland that plans could involve younger age groups using pharmacies, mass vaccination centres or mobile vaccination units.
He said: "It's one of the reasons why the joint committee have given us early notice - so we can work that out in consultation with GP practices and [health] boards whether we need to keep some of our mass vaccination centres.
"One of the things they've said and are doing trials about this is, can we give it at the same time as the flu vaccine? That would be very convenient. So everybody who gets the flu vaccine already on the same visit could also have a Covid vaccine.
"Companies are even working on putting the two vaccines into the one vial - they haven't done that quite yet but the first trials of giving the two vaccines together suggest [they are] both safe and effective. That will continue over the summer."