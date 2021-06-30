Covid in Scotland: Universities advised to postpone Freshers Week
- Published
Universities are being advised to postpone freshers' week in September due to the risk of coronavirus spreading during "mass activities".
A Scottish government advisory group has warned that many students will have only had one vaccine dose when they return for the new academic year.
It says there should be a focus on activities involving "small numbers".
The National Union of Students (NUS) called for "the acceleration of vaccines" for the student population.
Virtual freshers' week
The advisory sub-group on colleges and universities said all efforts should be made to maximise vaccination rates for students and staff, particularly international students.
Despite this, they say there may be a need for further arrangements in higher education as Scotland moves beyond level zero of coronavirus restrictions.
The guidance says virtual freshers' weeks and online learning may be required in the first few weeks of term.
There were several significant outbreaks in student accommodation last year.
Universities accounted for 3% of all Scotland's cases between September and November.
Guidance - issued by a Scottish government advisory group - says there should be appropriate advice for students entering halls of residence.
It has also called for regular testing and support for those who have to self-isolate.
It says: "Recognising the higher levels of risk associated with the start of the academic year (due to lower levels of vaccination, the likely state of the epidemic, the impacts of the travel, and the establishment of new student households), institutions will wish to pay due consideration to the nature of freshers' week and other mass activities at that stage.
"Advice would be to postpone these activities for a few weeks if possible, and to focus on activities involving smaller numbers where distancing can be applied and ventilation enhanced."
Student leaders have said said "coherent guidance" was needed.
Matt Crilly, NUS Scotland president, called for "the acceleration of vaccines amongst the student population as a priority giving them as much protection as possible before the return to campus".
He added: "Students must be treated fairly - we are keen to work with the Scottish government to develop coherent guidance that ensures parity for student associations if pubs and bars are open and able to host unofficial freshers' week events."
Universities Scotland said guidance was still being finalised. A spokesman said universities were "working closely with other stakeholders through the Scottish government's Covid recovery group to ensure that there is expert-informed guidance" about how best to "providing a safe in-person learning experience".
He added: "That guidance is not yet finalised.
"We're also working with Scottish government to get full detail of how the vaccination and testing regime will support students' participation in a safe start to the new academic year."
Are you starting uni in Scotland this September? Please share your experiences and views with us.
You can now get in touch with BBC Scotland on the phone messaging service, WhatsApp.
To start using the app, simply download WhatsApp on to your smartphone free from the internet.
Then add our WhatsApp number +44 7902 704679 to your phone's contact list.
Please make sure you read our terms of use and privacy policy.