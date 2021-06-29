Camera crew fall from platform at Hamilton Park Racecourse
Two camera operators have fallen from a mobile platform during a racing event at Hamilton Park Racecourse, South Lanarkshire.
Emergency services were called to the course on Tuesday at about 13:50 during the Almada Mile Handicap event.
Both men are understood to have been taken to hospital by ambulance. Racing TV said one man had fallen from a cherry picker onto a truck roof.
Racing at the site has now been abandoned for the day.
A spokesperson for Police Scotland said inquiries were ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.
Racing has been abandoned at Hamilton Park after a racecourse accident before the scheduled start of today's card.— Racing TV (@RacingTV) June 29, 2021
Our thoughts are very much with the two affected camera personnel and their families pic.twitter.com/ZmUDbcPPKO
A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We received a call at 13:38hrs this afternoon to attend an incident at Hamilton Racecourse. Two ambulances and two rapid response vehicles were dispatched to the scene."
Visitors at the course reported their distress on social media after witnessing the fall.
In a tweet, Hamilton Park Racecourse said: "Unfortunately racing today has been abandoned due to an accident involving camera crew at the course.
"Ticket holders will be contacted with regards to transfer of ticket or refund.
"Sending our thoughts and very best wishes to all involved."