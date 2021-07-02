BBC News

Your pictures of Scotland 25 June - 2 July

Published

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 25 June and 2 July.

image copyrightCharles Colliar
image captionPuffin else matters: Charles Colliar captured this seabird making sure it got its catch back to its burrow on Lunga in the Treshnish Isles.
image copyrightBrian Potter
image captionLava lamp: Brian Potter thought the light in Assynt made it look like Stac Pollaidh had just erupted.
image copyrightStewart MacFarlane
image captionA river runs through it: Stewart MacFarlane captured this tranquil scene in Dean Village in Edinburgh.
image copyrightYvonne Beresford
image captionFlower power: Yvonne Beresford saw this bee flying between her Nasturtiums in her back garden near Elsrickle, South Lanarkshire.
image copyrightTracey Ross
image captionHare-brained idea: A beautiful brown hare caught snacking on the farmer's wheat in Angus.
image copyrightPeter Spalding
image captionLooking fly: Peter Spalding captured this incredible picture of Burnet moths in Larbert, Falkirk.
image copyrightValerie Pegler
image captionCounting sheep: Valerie Pegler saw these sleeping sheep next to Loch Lomond.
image copyrightLaura Colacino
image captionRoom with a view: Castle Stalker reflected on Loch Laich, near Appin in the Western Highlands. Laura Colacino said the walk to this view is wheelchair accessible.
image copyrightSam Mcconnell
image captionYou otter come in: This otter in Beauly made the water look so inviting, Sam Mcconnell thought.
image copyrightJamie Macdonald
image captionInfinity and beyond: Jamie Macdonald enjoyed his walk along Rosemarkie beach in Fortrose.
image copyrightRicardo Gabriel
image captionBuckle udder the strain: Ricardo Gabriel saw this Highland cow decide to take a break on the beach in Fionnphort on the Isle of Iona.
image copyrightSteve Ewens
image captionMoved to deers: Steve Ewens was all alone with these deer just off the Bealach na Bà with the Cuillin Ridge of Skye partially hidden by mist.
image copyrightAlli McMahon
image captionStrike a pose: Alli McMahon caught this red squirrel trying to reach an itch in Morton Loch, Tayport
image copyrightJane Termini Taylor
image captionFifty Shades of Hay: Jane Termini Taylor captured the sunset on this field near Newton Stewart in Dumfries and Galloway.
image copyrightTracey Ross
image captionWoody Woodpecker: Tracey Ross spotted this male great spotted woodpecker tending to his chicks in Angus.
image copyrightRichard Petrie
image captionScene and not heard: Richard Petrie captured this tranquil setting at LochTay.
image copyrightDavid Quinn
image captionHealth nut: David Quinn watched this pine marten enjoying peanuts in Speyside.
image copyrightWilliam Johnston
image captionReflections of a fox: William Johnston said this fox was basking in the evening sun on the opposite side of the canal on Glasgow's Kelvin walkway. He was thrilled to be able to get the fox and his reflection in one frame.
image copyrightElaine Hamilton
image captionThe fresh breath of brightness burning: Elaine Hamilton took this picture of Anniesland Tower from Glencoe Street in Glasgow.
image copyrightPeter Allen
image captionTreasure Island: Peter Allen took this photograph looking back at Catacol village on the north end of the Isle of Arran, showing the turquoise waters caused by algae.
image copyrightSimon Dunsmore
image captionNothing can ruin this view: Simon Dunsmore took this photo of Lady Anstruther’s tower with Elie Ness lighthouse in the background whilst visiting Elie in Fife.
image copyrightMark Peggie
image captionBird's eye view: Mark Peggie caught this nosy pheasant at her window in Pencaitland, East Lothian.
image copyrightLiam Blizard
image captionAsk us skiff you need anything: These rowers look like they are making their skiffs go fast in Lamlash Bay at the Isle of Arran. Picture by Liam Blizard.
image copyrightStephen Hall
image captionKelp I'm on my own: Stephen Hall captured this lonely piece of seaweed on Belhaven Bay Beach, Dunbar.
image copyrightJamie Whitelaw
image captionAll tied up in knots: Jamie Whitelaw took this picture of the 'From the Sea' sculpture made of string overlooking Calgary Bay on the Isle of Mull.
image copyrightDorrie Baker
image captionWater you think about this? Dorrie Baker captured the Union Canal looking very picturesque in Edinburgh.
image copyrightGraham Paton
image captionSteaming along: Graham Paton caught this great angle of the Flying Scotsman returning to Edinburgh after a Fife trip
image copyrightCurtis Welsh
image captionPlant life: Curtis Welsh said this intense field of colour was a spectacle near Ancrum in the Scottish Borders.
image copyrightMartin Bell
image captionView from above: Martin Bell took this picture of Lochindorb Castle near Grantown on Spey.
image copyrightJames Johnston
image captionFisherman's friends: James Johnston said this picture was taken at the Boatshore cove at Cockenzie where years ago the wee sailing yawls would land their catch.
image copyrightStephen McCaveny
image captionTook the wind out of his sails: Stephen McCaveny was blown away by this scene in Ullapool.
image copyrightSue McCann
image captionNot too grainy: Sue McCann captured this field of ripening wheat at Braefoot.
image copyrightRob Jenkins
image captionRock your world: Rob Jenkins thought this was a 'magical sunset' over Loch Quoich.
image copyrightJim Vaas
image captionHeron time: Jim Vaas was there at the right moment to capture this heron in flight over the River Teviot at Roxburgh in the Borders.
image copyrightMolly Stevenson
image captionMount your blessings: Molly Stevenson was stunned by the scenery at Glen Etive.
image copyrightChris Elder
image captionWet behind the ears: Chris Elder's nine-year-old daughter, Niamh, loved playing in Loch Morlich.
image copyrightInna Baltaca
image captionSeas the day: Inna Baltaca said her daughter has been making the most of their holiday at Camusdarach Beach in Morar.
image copyrightGraham Grosie
image captionFowl-mouthed: Graham Grosie photographed these two squabbling gulls fighting for their perch at St Abbs.
image copyrightMustafa Kheraluwala
image captionAuld Reekie: Mustafa Kheraluwala took this picture from the top of Calton Hill giving an incredible view of Edinburgh and its famous skyline.
image copyrightDavey Jay
image captionFall fowl: Davey Jay said he nearly lost his eye capturing this shot of a tern in the Isle of May.
image copyrightJessica Poce
image captionSpiralling out of control: Jessica Poce was amazed at the stairs in Princes Square in Glasgow
image copyrightEmily Alexander
image captionFlying ban: Emily Alexander said this poplar hawk moth was hitching a ride to Islay on the MV Finlaggan ferry.
image copyrightTracy Black
image captionDon't count your chickens: Five-year-old Ella Rose with Hamish the chicken at the Ark on the Clyde, Finlaystone Country Park.

