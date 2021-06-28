Covid in Scotland: New cases pass 3,000 to reach new record high
- Published
A further 3,285 cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in Scotland, a new record high.
A total of 12.6% of people who were tested for the virus were positive. The previous highest number of cases was the 2,999 reported last Thursday.
There were no deaths recorded over the weekend, although registration offices are generally closed.
Finance Secretary Kate Forbes said the government was being "as cautious as possible" in easing Covid restrictions.
But she said there was "hope that normality is around the corner" thanks to the continuing roll-out of the vaccine programme.
The government aims to move the whole of Scotland to the lowest level of the five-tier system of restrictions on 19 July, before lifting most measures entirely in August.
However, the announcement of these plans has coincided with a sharp rise in new cases of the virus, with infections surpassing the highest levels of the "second wave" in January.
Ministers hope the vaccine programme can break the link between rising case numbers and serious illness, leading to hospital admissions, and deaths.
A total of 202 people were in hospital on Sunday with a recently-confirmed case of Covid-19, with 20 in intensive care.
Meanwhile 3.7 million people have now had a first dose of a vaccine, while just under 2.7 million have had two doses.
Ms Forbes said: "We can see that although cases are rising and we need to be very mindful of that, we can see that the vaccination programme has had an impact - the number of cases in hospital and the most important element, the number of deaths, is lower.
"But every death is one death too many, and that is why it's right that the Scottish government moves at a pace that is cautious and that we review the data at every opportunity to give people advice and guidance on what comes next."