Covid in Scotland: Rules ease for weddings and funerals
- Published
Covid restrictions for weddings have eased in Scotland, with live entertainment allowed and suppliers no longer part of the limit on guests.
A person walking the bride or groom down the aisle will also no longer need to wear face a covering.
Funeral guidance has also been revised to allow people from more than one household to carry a coffin.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said these were "minor, but important changes" towards returning to normal.
It had previously been hoped that Scotland could move to the lowest level of Covid restrictions, level zero, on 28 June.
But last week Ms Sturgeon said current levels would remain in force until 19 July.
Lockdown easing was paused for three weeks to allow more time for people to be vaccinated.
She said the easing of wedding and funeral rules are expected to have a "relatively minor impact on transmission".
Ms Sturgeon added: "I hope they will make some difference to those organising and attending weddings and funerals, ahead of the more substantial changes at level zero."
The current maximum number for attending weddings is 200 guests in level zero, 100 in level one and 50 in level two areas.
Live entertainment at receptions will now be allowed, however guests will still need to be seated at tables.
Island communities such as Orkney, Shetland and the Western Isles are already in level zero, with all mainland areas in level one or level two of the country's five-tier system of restrictions.
Scotland is aiming to remove all of its major Covid restrictions on 9 August.
The first minister said this would allow life in Scotland to return to "almost complete normality".
Scotland recorded 2,639 new Covid cases and one further death on Sunday. The country was said to have had the highest virus rate in Europe last week.
A new online portal has also launched to allow all adults in Scotland who have not received a Covid vaccine to self-register for their first dose.