Covid in Scotland: Landlord eviction action 'last resort'
Scottish councils, housing associations and private landlords have said they will only take eviction action against tenants as a "last resort".
In joint statements, the groups committed to supporting tenants facing difficulties during the pandemic.
The Scottish government had placed a temporary ban on eviction orders.
It follows an announcement last week of plans to create a £10million fund for people struggling to pay rent as a direct result of Covid.
Housing Secretary Shona Robison said that tenants in financial difficulty should only be forced out by landlords if "all other avenues have been exhausted".
The Scottish Association of Landlords said landlords and letting agents should "act compassionately and quickly" to offer support to renters, such as flexible, longer-term repayment plans.
Chief executive John Blackwood, said: "The overwhelming majority of tenants and landlords are working together to sustain tenancies during the pandemic.
"We encourage landlords to work with their tenants and always treat eviction action as a last resort."
Social housing groups pledged that tenants should not be evicted if they are engaging with their landlord and have agreed a way to repay rent owed.
Hardship funds
Eviction will be primarily for cases of anti-social behaviour, criminality or "deliberate avoidance of paying rent which has been tested in court", or where there is a history of unpaid rent or failure to respond to landlords.
Sally Thomas, of the Scottish Federation of Housing Associations, said: "Housing associations and co-operatives have always worked hard to help tenants who are struggling to pay their rent.
"This includes support to access benefits, budgeting advice, hardship funds and employability services - and this work has increased during the pandemic."
Ms Robison added: "Eviction action must be an absolute last resort. Paying rent is an important tenant responsibility, and tenants in financial hardship should engage with their landlord."
"Our new £10 million grant fund to support those who are struggling to pay their rent will shore up these efforts and extend more support to those facing crisis due to the pandemic."