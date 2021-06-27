Covid in Scotland: Vaccine self-registration portal launches
- Published
A new online portal will allow all adults in Scotland who have not received a Covid vaccine to self-register for their first dose.
The Scottish Government said it is available to everyone over 18 who has not had an invitation, or who missed their first vaccine appointment.
The portal opens from Monday and runs until the vaccination programme ends in September.
The system was previously used to offer vaccines to unpaid carers.
People who self-register will receive a text or email with details of their appointment, which they can change if the time or location is unsuitable.
The announcement comes as Scotland recorded 2,836 new Covid cases on Saturday and three further deaths.
The latest Scottish government figures show more than 3.7m adults have now received their first vaccination while over 2.6m have had both doses.
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said: "We are absolutely delighted at the success of the roll-out in Scotland and the high-uptake among the adult population.
"I want to thank everyone who has been involved in the incredibly successful roll-out and of course, all those who have taken up their offer of a vaccine.
"Whatever the reason anyone aged 18 and over has not yet received a vaccination appointment, we invite them to take the opportunity to self-register as soon as possible."
The Scottish Government said the portal is open to all adults, even if they are not registered with a GP.
This is to allow anyone who is new to the country or who does not have an up-to-date registered home address to come forward for a vaccine.
Mr Yousaf added: "The evidence shows that vaccination is helping to protect people from serious health harms and there is no doubt it is vaccination which offers us the best route out of this pandemic.
"The vaccination programme is available for every adult in Scotland I urge everyone to take the opportunity to protect themselves, their families and their community."