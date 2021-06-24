Scottish Green members criticise party's talks with SNP over 'transphobia'
More than 150 members of the Scottish Greens have questioned why the party is considering a formal co-operation agreement with the SNP.
In an open letter to Greens co-leaders Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater, the members claim that the SNP has "little to no respect for trans people".
It also accuses the SNP of having "gender-critical representatives" at every level of the party.
The SNP says it has a zero-tolerance approach to transphobia.
The party has been embroiled in a deeply divisive debate about plans to make it easier for people to change their legally-recognised gender.
Some senior SNP figures have openly criticised Ms Sturgeon over the move, which has currently been put on hold.
They are concerned about the potential impact that allowing people to self-identify their gender would have on women's rights in areas such as single-sex changing rooms, and women-only shortlists.
The row has been particularly fierce on social media, and there have been reports of large numbers of members on both sides of the debate leaving the party over the issue.
The open letter from 155 members of the Scottish Greens - including three councillors - says there is a "growing transphobia problem" in Scotland, and calls on the party to challenge the SNP over its record on the issue.
It alleges that the SNP has "representatives who have stoked the fire of trans panic in Scotland", and accuses the party of failing to hold members accused to transphobia to account.
The letter asks: "Why would we entertain the idea of entering any sort of deal with a party that has little to no respect for trans people?"
The members have also urged the Scottish Greens leadership to demand that the Scottish government repeals the Prostitution Act that became law in 2007 and criminalises the sale of sex in public.
They argue that there is an "over-prevalence of the trans community amongst people who sell sex, due to housing issues, lack of employment possibilities and social discrimination".
And they want a commitment to reform trans healthcare in order to decrease waiting times, and progress on the legal identification of trans people through gender recognition certificates.
It was announced last month that the SNP and Greens have been discussing a formal co-operation agreement, with the talks centred on different policy areas where they could work together.
The SNP won 64 seats in the Holyrood election - one short of a majority - and its minority government would have a stable majority if it could also rely on the seven Scottish Green MSPs.
Further talks between the two pro-independence parties are due to take place over the summer recess, but any agreement would need to be approved by Scottish Greens members.
Responding to the letter, Ms Slater said the Greens had consulted party members on the aspects of its manifesto which should be prioritised in the co-operation talks.
She said: "Equalities and trans rights were highlighted alongside many other areas, including economic recovery, tackling the climate emergency and restoring Scotland's natural environment.
"We look forward to reaching agreement on a programme which delivers a fairer, greener Scotland."
A message from me as @thesnp leader on transphobia. pic.twitter.com/ewjM7xWLjG— Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) January 27, 2021
In a video message posted on Twitter earlier this year, SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon said she had heard reports of "mainly young people in significant numbers leaving the SNP" because they do not consider the party to be a safe, tolerant place for trans people.
The first minister said it "grieves her deeply" that they had reached that conclusion.
And she pledged to do "everything I can to change that impression and persuade all of you that the SNP is your party and that you should come home where you belong."
She added: "Trans people have as much right as any of us to be safe, secure and valued for who they are.
"Transphobia is wrong and we must treat it with the zero tolerance we treat racism or homophobia".
Andy Wightman, who had been a Scottish Greens MSP, left the party last December over what he claimed was its "alienating and provocative" stance on trans rights.
Mr Wightman said he had been threatened with possible expulsion over his concerns about the potential impact of the issue on women's rights.
And he accused the party of being "very censorious of any deviation from an agreed line".