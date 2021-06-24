Edinburgh Airport to build solar farm next to runway
- Published
Edinburgh Airport is to build an 11-acre solar farm next to its runway.
The array of solar panels will be the first of its kind in the UK and could provide 26% of the airport's energy needs.
It is hoped the solar farm, which will be located at the western end of the runway, will be operating next summer.
Environmental groups said the benefits of switching to solar power were a "drop in the ocean" compared to the damage done by aviation industry.
The Scottish government has put £2m towards the cost of the solar farm.
Gordon Dewar, chief executive of Edinburgh Airport, said: "Some may doubt the power of sun in Scotland, but our solar farm will deliver around 26% of our energy needs and allow us to deliver energy back into the grid when we produce more than we need.
"This project illustrates our commitment to making environmental improvements and is something passengers will actually be able to see as they arrive or depart."
Dr Richard Dixon, director of Friends of the Earth Scotland, said: "Of course there should be solar panels at Edinburgh Airport but this is just a drop in the ocean compared to the aviation industry's total contribution to climate change.
"Edinburgh Airport, like other big polluters, is trying to get away with reducing their local impact on the ground while ignoring the many times bigger contribution that flying makes to changing the climate.
"Business as usual with some solar panels added is not an adequate response to the climate emergency."